Three teachers retiring after combined 90 years at Omaha Christian school

Barbara Stevens can’t remember a time when she didn’t want to be a teacher. Since she was a little girl, she’s known that she would find a career in the classroom.

“I kind of just followed my dream,” she said.

Stevens has been a teacher at Lifegate Christian School in west Omaha for more than 30 years. On Saturday afternoon, the school celebrated her career, as well as the careers of two other longtime educators, Robbie Rotschafer and Jackie Schneider. Family, friends, current students and past pupils all showed up to express their love and appreciation.

Schneider, Rotschafer and Stevens, who have more than 90 years of collective experience at Lifegate, are retiring when the school year ends on Thursday.

For her entire time at the school, Stevens has been a first grade teacher. She said that one of the most fulfilling parts about her job is when students come back and talk about what they remember and how they were affected in her class.

“One of the most exciting things is to see the lightbulb go on in their faces and in their eyes when they all the sudden realize, ‘I can read.’ Then they read everything they can find,” Stevens said. “But what's so fulfilling is the fact that they are able to learn, and I get to see it. I get to see it happen.”