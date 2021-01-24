Transportation options to OPS high schools could be changing this spring

Changes to Omaha Public Schools’ high school attendance boundaries are set to go into effect in fall 2022 to coincide with the opening of two new high schools in the district.

In a letter sent to families Friday night, OPS said the boundary changes will not impact current high school students.

But a new high school assignment plan, set to be presented to the school board this spring, could impact some current high schoolers, district officials said.

“Once adopted, high school transportation eligibility may be impacted by the new plan,” the letter said.

OPS said details of the student assignment plan will be shared “as the upcoming changes draw closer.”

The assignment plan is important in a district such as OPS where about 45% of high school students do not attend their neighborhood schools. The plan dictates busing rules and eligibility.

OPS last implemented a new student assignment plan in 2017. It reduced the number of schools that students could opt into and still catch a bus ride.

After the changes, nearly 900 fewer students were eligible for busing, and more students were packed onto buses.