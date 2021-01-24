Transportation options to OPS high schools could be changing this spring

Changes to Omaha Public Schools’ high school attendance boundaries are set to go into effect in fall 2022 to coincide with the opening of two new high schools in the district.
In a letter sent to families Friday night, OPS said the boundary changes will not impact current high school students.
But a new high school assignment plan, set to be presented to the school board this spring, could impact some current high schoolers, district officials said.
“Once adopted, high school transportation eligibility may be impacted by the new plan,” the letter said.
OPS said details of the student assignment plan will be shared “as the upcoming changes draw closer.”
The assignment plan is important in a district such as OPS where about 45% of high school students do not attend their neighborhood schools. The plan dictates busing rules and eligibility.
OPS last implemented a new student assignment plan in 2017. It reduced the number of schools that students could opt into and still catch a bus ride.
After the changes, nearly 900 fewer students were eligible for busing, and more students were packed onto buses.
The boundary changes the board approved in 2019 were necessitated by the impending opening of five new schools, including a middle school and two elementary schools, in the coming years. The changes will go into effect as those new schools open.
OPS held a series of community meetings to give district families a chance to weigh in on the boundary changes.
OPS is building two new high schools, one at 156th and Ida Streets and the other at 60th and L Streets.
The schools, each with a capacity of 1,500 students, are scheduled to open in the 2022-23 school year.
This fall, OPS officials said, the district will begin rolling out academy programs or career pathways at each of the district’s seven high schools. The programs also will be implemented at the two new high schools. The changes were discussed at a school board meeting on Thursday.
These are the high school boundary changes outlined in the Friday night letter to parents:
Benson High School
Benson High’s northern boundary will transition to Northwest High.
A portion of Central High School’s northern boundary will transition to Benson High.
Bryan High School
Bryan High’s northern boundary will become part of the new 60th and L high school’s attendance area.
A portion of South High’s southwestern boundary will transition to Bryan High.
Burke High School
A portion of Burke High’s northwestern boundary will become part of the new 156th and Ida high school’s attendance area.
Central High School
A portion of Central High’s northeastern boundary will transition to North High.
A portion of Central High’s north-central boundary will transition to Benson High.
North High School
A portion of Central High’s northeastern boundary will transition to North High.
A portion of Northwest High’s eastern boundary will transition to North High.
Northwest High School
Northwest High’s western boundary will become part of the new 156th and Ida high school’s attendance area.
A portion of Northwest High’s eastern boundary will transition to North High.
A portion of Benson High’s northern boundary will transition to Northwest High.
South High School
A portion of South High’s southwestern boundary will transition to Bryan High.
South High’s western boundary will become part of the new 60th and L high school’s attendance area.
