A district administrator who has served in the Gretna Public Schools for two decades will lead the district for the 2023-24 school year.
Travis Lightle, the new interim superintendent of the Gretna Public Schools, in a 2022 photo. He was accepting a $1,500 donation to the school district from the Gretna Walmart.
SCOTT STEWART, GRETNA BREEZE
Travis Lightle was appointed by the school board to be interim superintendent earlier this year following the
retirement of Rich Beran.
Lightle has been in the district since 2003, filling roles as a fifth grade teacher, elementary principal and student services director before he
became assistant superintendent in 2019.
"I was asked by the board if I would be interested. And I was," Lightle said. "I've been here 20 years. I love the district. So I feel like this is the best thing to keep things steady and moving forward."
Lightle said the board will be starting a superintendent search this year to find a permanent replacement for Beran and more information will be announced at future board meetings.
Lightle's contract includes a base salary of $220,000, according to board documents. His entire compensation package is $288,960, which includes retirement, insurance, travel allowance and other benefits.
The contract amount is slightly less than Beran's when he retired this year. He was paid a base salary of $235,961 with a total compensation package of $307,166 for his fourth year as superintendent.
The World-Herald's 2023 All State Academic Team
Nayera Abdessalam
Omaha North: 1 out of 389; 35 ACT, 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit Parents: Cindy and Shahab Abdessalam College, planned degree: Arizona; physics and astronomy, with computer science minor
Scholarships: University of Arizona National Merit finalist; National Merit Scholarship Corporation; Omaha North Foundation-Michelle Ricard Memorial; Omaha North High Class of 2007, PTSO; Omaha Public Schools Foundation-Zdenka Sedlacek; Dundee Elementary-Thomas Hunter Memorial; CW Omaha IBEW Local 22 and NECA contractors Thursday Night Lights Scholar Athlete of the Year; Runza Student of the Week
Sophie Cullum
Omaha Central: 9 out of 616; 34 ACT Parents: Katy Simmons and Alistair Cullum College, planned degree: Fordham; international relations and psychology
Scholarships: Fordham Dean's, Tuition and FACHEX Tuition Scholarship; UNL regents, career; UNO regents, career; UNK regents, career; Creighton Dean's; University of Oregon Summit; Michigan State Non-Resident and Presidential Study Abroad; Salve Regina McAuley, Cliff Walk and Ocean State; Seattle University Achievement, FACHEX Tuition; Syracuse Tuition Exchange Grant, Arts and Science Leadership; USC Academic Research Grant
Louis Giacalone
Elkhorn South: 1 out of 361; 36 ACT Parents: Louis and Christine Giacalone College, planned degree: Duke; biochemistry and neuroscience, music minor
Scholarships: Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation Gold ACHIEVE; Legacy Eyecare; Fire Ridge Elementary PTO
Justin Golus
Holdrege: 1 out of 76; 34 ACT Parents: Rodney and Eileen Golus College, planned degree: South Dakota School of Mines & Technology; mechanical engineering
Scholarships: South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Gold Scholar; UNL regents; Purdue National Recognition Programs; Iowa State Adventure, Expedition, Engineering Merit
Daniel Kasparek
Waverly: 1 out of 177; 35 ACT Parents: Doug and Deborah Kasparek College, planned degree: UNL Raikes; computer engineering
Scholarships: UNL regents, Raikes Foundation, College of Engineering, Nebraska Career; UNO Walter Scott Jr.
Ina Satpathy
Omaha Duchesne: no rank out of 79; 36 ACT, Nat. Merit Parents: Jayashree Pani and Hemant Satpathy College, planned degree: Notre Dame; neuroscience and Spanish
Scholarships: National Merit; UNL regents; UNMC Travis B. Lewis; American Legion Post 1 Outstanding Scholar-Athlete-Citizen
Natalie Thompson
Lincoln Southwest: no rank out of 596; 35 ACT Parents: Jennifer and Rick Thompson College, planned degree: Georgetown; biology
Scholarships: UNL regents, Nebraska Career; Loyola Chicago Presidential; Loyola Marymount Arrupe; University of Miami President's
Kevin Vuong
Hastings: no rank out of 264; 34 ACT, 1540 SAT Parents: Billy and Kimberly Vuong College, planned degree: Notre Dame; environmental engineering
Scholarships: Bill & Melinda Gates
Aden Williams
Millard South: no rank out of 616; 35 ACT, Nat. Merit Parents: Alex and Tami Williams College, planned degree: UNL Raikes; data science
Scholarships: UNL Chancellor's, Raikes; National Merit Corporation; Millard Public Schools Foundation Robert Ackerman Elementary School, George Russell Middle School; St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.