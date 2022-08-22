Tug-of-war over Title IX highlights law’s shortcomings, advocates and lawyers say

Katherine Redmond’s attorney told her that he had come up with a strategy to sue the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Had Redmond ever heard of Title IX?

A lacrosse player, Redmond remembers telling her lawyer that of course she had heard of Title IX. It was about gender equity in sports.

“He said no,” Redmond said. “It does a lot more than that.”

That conversation is how Redmond came to sue UNL under Title IX after reporting rape in a case that lasted from 1995 until its settlement in 1997.

The flood of news stories this summer about the 50th anniversary of Title IX have focused on the astonishing growth in women’s sports, in both high schools and college campuses. But the fact is, the law represented sweeping protection against gender discrimination in any education program or activity. Increasingly during the past two decades it has been used to protect women against sexual harassment and assault.

But for reasons other than sports, advocates and lawyers said Title IX has become a political football — the rules, and corresponding criticisms, subject to change depending on who occupies the White House. Obama-era rules meant to help survivors were criticized for diminishing the rights of the accused. Trump-era rules intended to remedy that flaw created a chilling effect among survivors, advocates said. Now, the Biden administration’s proposal seeking to expand Title IX protections to LGBTQ students is being characterized by some as discriminatory.

Title IX’s complicated reality has some advocates and attorneys, including individuals who have benefited from it, grappling with its shortcomings while acknowledging its benefits.

“I think that the celebration over Title IX is proof that sometimes even a really, really weak law can make a difference in an area where a difference needs to be made,” said Dave Domina, a Nebraska attorney who has consulted on dozens of Title IX cases ranging from junior high girls to university faculty. “Title IX has made a difference. And it is a really weak law.”

The 37-word paragraph was slipped into an education bill signed by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972:

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The law came along at a time when women often were subjected to blatant discrimination in education. It meant any school from the elementary to college level that received federal funding had to provide fair and equal treatment of the sexes in all areas, but athletics quickly became the focus.

“When we talk about girls and women’s civil rights, we just get lost in this cartoon about sports,” said Wendy Murphy, an attorney and Massachusetts-based victims’ rights advocate. “I don’t mean to say that sports equity isn’t important, it’s just not the point. When Title IX was enacted it had nothing to do with sports.”

A bigger focus on sexual assault and harassment started in the 2000s and the 2010s, Redmond said, with more high-profile cases and, eventually, new regulations from the Obama administration.

Still, to this day perceptions about Title IX among the general public can be situational.

David Weber, a professor of law at Creighton University, teaches Title IX in his sports law class. He said people often view Title IX as two separate laws — a law that helps women participate in sports and a law that helps protect women from harassment.

“I think they compartmentalize it,” Weber said. “It depends on what you’re talking about, when and with who, and if you’re talking about one aspect of it you’re probably not considering the other.”

Mallory Hughes said that when she was a Division 1 soccer player in 2003 she thought of Title IX as equal funding for male and female sports. Today, she’s a criminal defense attorney who has defended clients accused of sexual assault and college students accused of sexual misconduct in Title IX cases.

“Now when I hear Title IX, I think domestic violence, sex assault allegations, somebody might be kicked out of school,” Hughes said. “I don’t even think about the funding of sports anymore.”

Equal funding is not the aspect of Title IX currently being debated among attorneys, lobbyists, advocates and politicians.

In June the Biden administration proposed new Title IX rules intended to replace a set of controversial rules issued during the Trump administration by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. But the Biden proposal has generated its own controversy.

For the first time, Title IX protections would formally protect LGBTQ students. Nothing in the 1972 law explicitly addresses the topic, but the new proposal would clarify that the law applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

That prompted criticism from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Republican governors who called for the federal Department of Education to end efforts to expand protections of Title IX.

“Bad ideas have consequences. Bad policies have victims,” Ricketts said in July, arguing that the federal rule and policy changes would discriminate against women and jeopardize their safety.

Beyond extending protections to LGBTQ students, Biden’s proposal would eliminate a rule requiring colleges to hold live hearings to investigate sexual misconduct cases — one of the most divisive aspects of DeVos’ policy. Live hearings would be allowed under the new rules, but colleges could also appoint campus officials to question students separately.

Biden and other critics say DeVos’ rules fail to adequately protect sexual assault victims, deter them from reporting misconduct and go too far in shielding the accused.

Those who do report face a live hearing and cross-examination by a person of their alleged attacker’s choosing. The DeVos rules also narrowed the definition of sexual harassment and eased requirements for investigating most cases arising off campus.

Shiwali Patel, director of justice for student survivors and senior counsel for the National Women’s Law Center, said the DeVos rule changes led to a “chilling effect in reporting.” She said the idea of being cross-examined was too triggering and retraumatizing for many survivors to want to go through.

“When coming forward is already so hard, and most survivors don’t even come forward, schools should be creating the conditions to make it easier and safer to report rather than discouraging them from reporting,” Patel said.

DeVos’ rules were intended to reverse Obama-era guidance, which was embraced by victim advocates but led to hundreds of lawsuits from accused students who said their colleges failed to give them a fair process to defend themselves.

Hughes, who represents students alleged to have engaged in sexual or violent misconduct, said not requiring cross-examination is problematic because one of the fundamental notions of due process is the right to confront and cross-examine witnesses.

“When and if somebody’s educational rights are on the line because expulsion is a potential consequence, that person has to be afforded due process under the Constitution,” Hughes said. “And that’s not to hurt feelings, that’s not to say somebody’s lying about an allegation, that’s just the way the Constitution is written, and I don’t think anybody can say in good conscience that getting kicked out of a four-year institution is not a severe consequence.”

If the Biden administration’s proposal is finalized, it would mark the second rewrite of federal Title IX rules in two years. The sudden changes are part of the problem, attorneys said. Too much of the Title IX remediation process is left to regulations and isn’t written into law.

“It should be statutory,” Domina said. “And that’s a big part of what I mean by (Title IX being) a weak law.”

The back-and-forth can leave schools scrambling to keep up. Even attorneys said they’re struggling to read and comprehend the changes in the Biden administration’s 700-page proposal.

“No matter what side of the issue you’re on, I think everyone agrees that there should just be some constant defined uniformity as opposed to this back-and-forth depending on what political party is in office,” Hughes said. “I think that does a disservice to everyone.”

After settling her case in 1997, Redmond went on to found a nonprofit and has helped women navigate the Title IX process. She always encourages them to report what happened to them, even though some women have told her that the process is worse than the rape itself.

“It is difficult because you’re dealing with people in the Title IX office that are there specifically to defend the institution,” she said. “They’re not there to make the victim safer. That’s the hardest thing to realize.”

Some attorneys and activists said they agree the Title IX offices at universities are there to protect the institution, not the students involved.

Domina said he believes that’s true in an overwhelming number of cases but not all the time. It depends on the intentions, behaviors and objectives of the people in charge at the universities.

“If what they’re looking for is no bad press, no trouble and no waves, the office is no good,” Domina said.

The office can be quite a bit stronger if the administration encourages rigorous reporting and enforcement.

“But you can well imagine how rare it is that an administrator of an institution is going to want somebody in that office who will actually allow controversies to ripen instead of trying to tamp them down,” Domina said. “It’s not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen very often.”

Redmond has complicated feelings about the 50-year-old law. It gave her recourse after she reported rape. It gave her the ability to compete in sports. And it has given her the ability to help others.

“My energy comes from the individual women that come to me,” she said. “When they reach out to me, to me it becomes a very personal thing. They have reached out to me trusting that I can help. And putting their trust in me to help. And so I feel like I owe them that.”

Her ability to work in the Title IX space ebbs and flows. She is now focusing a lot of her energy on sexual assault prevention. She has spoken to NFL and MLB players about what healthy relationships look like and hopes to deliver her message to younger athletes.

But for Redmond, after watching all the news coverage of the 50th anniversary this summer, she had one question:

“We’re going to celebrate the women in sports aspect, but in reality which would women rather have? Not to be raped or to have extra soccer balls?”

This report includes material from the Associated Press.