Two candidates to be interviewed for OPS board vacancy on Monday

“I want to serve with you on the OPS Board of Education because, like us all, I want a brighter future for our children and grandchildren,” he wrote in his application to the board.

Juarez is currently retired from the federal government and works part time as a customer service representative at the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center.

She previously worked with the Social Security Administration and IRS, according to her resume.

Juarez said in her application that she wants to serve on the board because she cares about the improvement and success of OPS. Since she only works part time, she can make the board her top priority, she said.

“A successful program will provide great rewards for our community for years to come,” Juarez said. “Although I will be new to this leadership position, I believe I can make an effective contribution for our district and the families we serve. I welcome the opportunity to be a Latina role model for our students.”

Juarez said her top priorities include dealing with the consequences of the pandemic, addressing the district's staff shortage and increasing student safety.