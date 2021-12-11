Two candidates to be interviewed for OPS board vacancy on Monday

Two candidates are slated to interview for a vacancy on the Omaha Public Schools board on Monday.
Evan Schmeits and Margo Juarez are both vying for the Subdistrict 8 seat, which opened up on Nov. 17 after Kimara Snipes resigned.
As an employee for the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education, Schmeits coordinates community fundraising and works with local trade organizations to organize education events, among other things.
He’s a former legislative aide for State Sen. Mike McDonnell, has worked as a campaign manager and ran for the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors in 2020, he said.
Schmeits said he decided to apply for the vacancy after he heard the district wasn’t receiving many applications.
“With what we are seeing across the country with school boards, I said, ‘If I don't put my hat in the ring, someone who doesn't represent the neighborhood’s values might be elected instead,’ ” Schmeits said.
If appointed, Schmeits said one of his priorities will be working with the district’s new academies and pathways, which will be implemented at all of the district’s high schools. He also wants to work on improving retention in the district along with the mental health of staff and students.
“I want to serve with you on the OPS Board of Education because, like us all, I want a brighter future for our children and grandchildren,” he wrote in his application to the board.
Juarez is currently retired from the federal government and works part time as a customer service representative at the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center.
She previously worked with the Social Security Administration and IRS, according to her resume.
Juarez said in her application that she wants to serve on the board because she cares about the improvement and success of OPS. Since she only works part time, she can make the board her top priority, she said.
“A successful program will provide great rewards for our community for years to come,” Juarez said. “Although I will be new to this leadership position, I believe I can make an effective contribution for our district and the families we serve. I welcome the opportunity to be a Latina role model for our students.”
Juarez said her top priorities include dealing with the consequences of the pandemic, addressing the district's staff shortage and increasing student safety.
“What other measures do we need to take so our students feel safe in their schools? How can we address the unexpected violence that happens in our schools?” Juarez wrote in her application. “Everyone in the system needs to feel valued and safe.”
Both Juarez and Schmeits are also working on founding the Buena Vista Neighborhood Association in their South Omaha community.
The school board meeting will start at 5:15 p.m. Monday at the Teacher Administrative Center, 3215 Cuming St.
Board members will interview each candidate before voting. The selected candidate will then take an oath of office before the board continues with the rest of the regular meeting.
OPS board members are not paid.