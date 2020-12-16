Two groups caution UNL against broad bias, hate-speech restrictions

UNL recently assigned two UNL faculty members to review anti-bias policies. The directives for their work defined bias as behavior that is “hostile, harassing, intimidating or discriminatory” on the basis of “race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender” and other characteristics, the university said in a publication.

The definition goes on to list “hate speech,” “racial jokes” and “objectifying women” as examples of such speech.

FIRE said in its letter that those kinds of speech may be ugly, but they could “include a wide swath of protected speech.”

The Academic Freedom Coalition of Nebraska endorsed FIRE’s letter and “urges UNL to develop and maintain policies that fully respect academic freedom, free speech, and First Amendment rights as it addresses issues of bias and social justice.”

UNL recently updated a system that “allows the university community to report matters which do not pose an immediate emergency but may need to be elevated or addressed,” the university said last month through an online publication.

Those reports could lead to “possible investigation of an incident” or could be “forwarded to a respective campus unit for consideration,” the UNL article said.