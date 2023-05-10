Two Millard North High School students have been recognized with a national award for their work in the classroom and community.

Seniors Abhirup Chandra Are and Sarah Jane Wood were named U.S. Presidential Scholars from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Wednesday.

Are and Wood are among the 161 students around the nation who were selected for this year's honor. The program was created in 1964, according to a press release.

"U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” Cardona said in the release. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments."

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects honorees annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts and commitment to community service. Two students are selected from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Honorees are also chosen from U.S. families living abroad as well as students who are excelling in the arts or career and technical education.

Semi-finalists for the award include Rohan Fichadia from Millard North; Louis Giacalone from Elkhorn South High School; Sophie Reimer from Brownell-Talbot School; and Rylie Wright from Hemingford High School.

Last year's honorees included students from Omaha and Kearney.

