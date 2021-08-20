Two more Millard classrooms quarantine because of COVID clusters

The Millard school district has closed two more elementary school classrooms that experienced clusters of COVID-19 cases, a spokeswoman said Friday.

The district ends the week with three classes of elementary students in quarantine: two at Montclair Elementary School, 2405 S. 138th St., and one at Upchurch Elementary School, 8686 S. 165th St., spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said.

The first closure occurred on Wednesday at Montclair, where four students tested positive.

Officials closed the additional classroom at Montclair and the one at Upchurch after three students in each classroom tested positive, Kleeman said.

She has said that whenever the district asks a full class to quarantine, the teacher will provide remote Zoom learning to the students. If some students return before others, the teacher will resume normal in-class teaching for them but students still out will learn at home with materials provided by the district.

"This is exactly what we do with any child that is sick or absent for any reason," Kleeman said in a statement.

As of Friday morning, the district was reporting 65 active cases in students and staff across the district, representing 0.24% of the district's staff and student population.