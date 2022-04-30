Two Nebraska teachers surprised with $25,000 Milken awards

The Milken Family Foundation last week honored two Nebraska teachers for excellence, surprising each one with a $25,000 award.

Receiving Milken Educator Awards were Katie Mace, an English teacher at Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School, and Michelle Fouts, a second-grade teacher at Bryant Elementary School in Kearney Public Schools. They are among 60 educators the foundation will recognize nationwide this year.

According to the foundation, the award is for educators with exceptional instructional talent, an inspiring presence and the potential for strong, long-range leadership in the profession for decades to come.

Fouts and Mace were surprised at school assemblies.

The Bryant Elementary School gym exploded in cheers and applause Wednesday when Fouts was announced an award-winner.

Fouts rose to her feet and walked to the podium, astonished, grinning and in near disbelief.

“Oh, my gosh,” she said. “Thank you.”

Fouts was recognized for her commitment to excellence in literacy, creativity in the classroom and efforts to foster a safe, nurturing environment to excel.

“We are proud to celebrate Michelle and highlight the impact she is making every day at Bryan Elementary,” said Stephanie Bishop, vice president of the Milken Educator Awards.

Fouts shared credit with her students.

“It’s not just me, but every pupil who makes me the teacher I am. It’s due to every (Bryant) Bulldog, all the kids in my life. Bryant just isn’t a school; we’re a family. I feel privileged and lucky to be a part of it,” she said.

Mace received her award Thursday.

Bishop said Mace has the ability to create engaging assignments and to seamlessly adapt to changing needs. She has also demonstrated outstanding leadership in and out of the classroom.

“The Milken Educator Awards honor the best in the country, and Katie Mace is proof that a big impact can be made no matter the size of a school or district,” Bishop said.

The award is not a lifetime achievement honor. Recipients are heralded early- to mid-career for what they have achieved — and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities inherent in the award.

