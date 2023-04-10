Papillion La Vista Superintendent Andy Rikli will receive a 2.3% salary increase next school year under a contract approved by members of the school board Monday.

Rikli's new salary will be $257,091, an increase of more than $5,700 from last year's pay of $251,310, according to the district.

His total compensation package will be worth $331,749, including a $1,080 cell phone stipend, $7,500 transportation stipend, $6,000 for travel reimbursement, $4,000 in membership dues and other benefits.

The board also extended Rikli's contract by one year. The three-year contract now will expire June 30, 2026.

"I think that a superintendent's job is a tough job. I believe we have a superintendent that does a really good job trying to juggle all the things that go along with that," said board member Valerie Fisher. "I am a supporter. I think Dr. Rikli is doing an outstanding job overall for this district."

All members except Brittany Holtmeyer supported the raise. Rikli, 49, has been Papillion La Vista's superintendent since 2013.

The Bellevue Public Schools board also approved a contract extension for its superintendent Monday.

Like Rikli's, Jeff Rippe's contract will now expire June 30, 2026.

Rippe didn't receive a raise this year after getting a pay bump of 3.4% in 2022.

He will still make a salary of $257,439, with a total compensation package that's worth $371,623. This includes a $2,400 cell phone allowance, $8,400 for travel reimbursement, a $8,400 transportation stipend and other benefits such as retirement.

The Bellevue board also approved a 3% package increase for teachers on Monday.

The majority of changes were with increased health insurance stipends. Base salaries for teachers increased $250 from last year to $37,929 for the 2023-24 school year.

At the Papillion La Vista board meeting, members approved a 3.2% base salary increase for administrators. The pay increased $700 from last year to $71,900.

The board increased teacher pay in January. Base salaries for teachers will be $39,400 for the 2023-24 school year.

