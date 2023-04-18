Two Omaha Public Schools board members have resigned from the district's superintendent search committee, with one of them saying her opinion was not valued.

During Monday's meeting, Nick Thielen and Jane Erdenberger announced their resignations from the board's accountability committee, which is overseeing the search for Superintendent Cheryl Logan's replacement. The committee had also appointed Matthew Ray as interim superintendent earlier this year.

Logan's last day is June 30. Ray will step into his interim role on July 1.

The committee turnover occurs as the superintendent search appears to be running behind the timetable outlined last month when the district hired its search firm. The job has not been posted yet, and the district hasn't started to solicit public input.

The accountability committee had four members: Thielen and Erdenberger, Margo Juarez and Ricky Smith, who is the board's vice president and chairman of the committee. Thielen said on Monday that Shavonna Holman will be replacing him, while Erdenberger said she doesn't know who will replace her.

"I understand that Dr. Holman has agreed to step in as my place," Thielen said. "I appreciate you stepping in."

Spencer Head, board president, said he doesn't want to comment on Thielen and Erdenberger's reasons for leaving. But he said the resignations won't have any implications on the committee or superintendent search process.

"We are a nine-member board and honestly, any of the nine of us is more than capable of serving on the accountability committee," Head said. "We're all committed to a smooth transition, not only from this superintendent into the interim, but from the interim to the next superintendent, whoever that may be."

Erdenberger said during board comment on Monday that she resigned earlier that afternoon because she didn't feel her voice was heard or valued.

"I think it's really important that every person that's on that committee have an opportunity to be heard and to feel like their voice is valued. Unfortunately, I do not fall in that category and I have advised Mr. Head as of this afternoon that I, too, have resigned from the accountability committee," Erdenberger said. "It is with great reluctance and regret that I do that because I was very excited about doing that important work and I'm not sure who my replacement will be, but I wish them the best and I hope they enjoy working on that committee."

She did not elaborate on why she felt that her colleagues were not valuing her views.

Head said he still needs to choose Erdenberger's replacement and wants the committee to represent all regions of the Omaha metro.

"I appreciate everything Jane and Nick have done and continue to do for the board," Head said. "I appreciate their service."

Besides being the board's liaison with GR Recruiting, OPS' chosen search firm, the accountability committee also will set the parameters for getting public input in the search process, Head said.

GR Recruiting was hired on March 20 and in its application packet, the company estimated it would be three weeks before the job application opened online.

The firm also said that before the job posting goes live, the public would able to give input through a survey on the district's website.

But the job still hasn't been posted as of Tuesday and no forms of public input have been announced. Head said the accountability committee is working with the firm to figure out how they will be soliciting public input.

