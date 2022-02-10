Two schools set to open in fast-growing Bennington, with a new high school possibly on horizon

The Bennington Public Schools will open two new schools in August, with a new high school potentially on the horizon for the fast-growing district.
The district is building Stratford Elementary and Bennington South Middle School together at the southwest corner of 168th Street and Military Road. The school board approved the schools' names in December, saying the new facilities will "provide strength and stability" to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Officials also also exploring possible sites for the district's second high school, said Superintendent Terry Haack.
The new schools are needed due to rising enrollment as more people move to the community on the northwest edge of Omaha.
In March 2020, enrollment was at around 3,200. Since then, it has grown more than 20% to about 3,900 students.
"Our projections suggest we are going to be over capacity in the (current) high school in the next three to five years," Haack said. "We know it takes three to four years to build a high school, so we are undergoing a study right now for the design and development of a second high school."
Haack said Stratford and Bennington South are on schedule to be complete in June or July, almost two years after construction started. The structures are enclosed, and work will focus on mechanical and electrical systems, plus interior finishes.
"If you looked at the buildings today, you're not going to see pretty sidewalks and grass, a playground or track," he said. "But if you would go in them with your hard hat on, you would see all the rooms, windows and doors to an extent."
Stratford Elementary will have the capacity to hold 480 to 520 students. The facility is 67,752 square feet and has a price tag of $19.2 million.
Stratford's design was based off of Bennington's recently constructed elementary schools: Heritage, Pine Creek and Anchor Pointe. It will have a building theme of constellations, Haack said.
The school will mostly pull students from the current attendance area of Anchor Pointe Elementary.
Molly O’Connor will transition from being principal at Bennington Elementary to become the new principal of Stratford.
Bennington South Middle School is 131,500 square feet, with the capacity to hold 750 students. It will cost the district about $35.7 million.
The building was designed to look like the district's only current middle school, Bennington Middle School, 11201 N. 168th St. While people might start calling the old middle school Bennington North to distinguish between it and Bennington South, the name will not change, Haack said.
Shawn Hoppes is the principal for Bennington South after serving as the principal of Bennington Middle School.
Facilities will include a new track and small stadium. Haack said the building was designed for increasing enrollment.
"We will have a bigger commons area for a lunch room, maybe a little wider hallways, because of future expansion," he said.
The schools are being funded by a $72.2 million bond issue approved by voters in 2020, which includes $4 million for the expansion of 171st Street, where the schools will be located. The stretch of road hasn't been created yet.
The bond issue also will buy land for the district's second high school. Several possible locations are under consideration, though a site hasn't been picked yet.
Haack said he and other district officials have traveled to Kansas City, Sioux Falls and around the Omaha metro to visit recently built schools while considering the new high school's design.
A panel of 30 to 40 community members, teachers and administrators are helping in the development of the high school. Haack said the district has a goal of proposing a bond issue for the second high school by this fall.
Bennington isn't the only Omaha-area district building new schools.
Omaha Public Schools is opening five new schools starting in August. Four schools, including two elementaries and two high schools, are on track to open their doors to students this fall. A middle school is scheduled to open in August 2023.
One of the new high schools, Westview High School, will be located near the Bennington school district at 156th and Ida Streets. The other high school, Buena Vista, will be at 60th and L Streets in South Omaha.
The schools are being funded by a $409.9 million bond measure approved by voters in 2018.
Gretna Public Schools is building a second high school that is slated to open in 2023. The building will cost $139.5 million, funded from a bond issue approved by voters in 2020.
Springfield Platteview Community Schools is opening a new elementary school this August, which is funded by a $28.5 million bond voters approved in 2020.