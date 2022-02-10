Two schools set to open in fast-growing Bennington, with a new high school possibly on horizon

The Bennington Public Schools will open two new schools in August, with a new high school potentially on the horizon for the fast-growing district.

The district is building Stratford Elementary and Bennington South Middle School together at the southwest corner of 168th Street and Military Road. The school board approved the schools' names in December, saying the new facilities will "provide strength and stability" to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Officials also also exploring possible sites for the district's second high school, said Superintendent Terry Haack.

The new schools are needed due to rising enrollment as more people move to the community on the northwest edge of Omaha.

In March 2020, enrollment was at around 3,200. Since then, it has grown more than 20% to about 3,900 students.

"Our projections suggest we are going to be over capacity in the (current) high school in the next three to five years," Haack said. "We know it takes three to four years to build a high school, so we are undergoing a study right now for the design and development of a second high school."