Two state investigations find no wrongdoing by Papillion La Vista school board

Two investigations into the Papillion La Vista School Board's handling of expenditures related to a 2018 bond issue have found no wrongdoing.
The lack of findings could take some steam out of a petition drive to recall one of the district's board members.
The Nebraska Attorney General and Auditor of Public Accounts investigated the board based on a complaint from a resident and a former school board member.
Both offices now say they've closed their investigations.
The complaint also was sent to the Nebraska Commissioner of Education, who said this week that without some findings from the attorney general or auditor, his office had no basis to get involved.
Valerie Fisher, a board member targeted for recall over issues related to the complaint, said Friday that she hopes the results "will help put this to rest as we move forward."
The Oct. 26 complaint alleged that the board violated the Nebraska Open Meetings Act and other laws and policies, and made unusual and unnecessary expenditures, in relation to the bond issue.
Bren Fey and Patricia Conway Boyd filed the complaint. They alleged that board members had violated district policies, misallocated bond funds and lacked transparency in construction of an athletic addition at Papillion La Vista South High School.
Conway Boyd said Friday that their efforts have helped shine a light on the board's activity.
"Since the announcement of the Titan Performance Center, it has been our goal to make community members more aware of how their tax dollars are spent and aware of the board actions," she said. "We believe we have accomplished our goals because more citizens are paying attention to school board issues and board actions."
Leslie Donley, assistant Nebraska Attorney General, in a four-page letter Dec. 8, notified Fey and Conway Boyd that the case has been closed.
She wrote that the attorney general does not have supervisory power over school districts and did not have authority to review issues relating to procurement, bond issuance or compliance with board policies.
The attorney general can enforce the Nebraska Open Meetings Act and Nebraska Public Records Statutes, she said.
After reviewing documents and board meeting video, the attorney general found no violations, she said.
"Since we have identified no Open Meetings Act violations by the board relating to these matters, no further review by this office is necessary," Donley wrote. "Consequently, we are closing our file."
She noted that the auditor had identified no concerns as to the issues raised in the complaint.
The state auditor looked into whether the board handled the financial matters properly, according to district spokesperson Annette Eyman.
On Dec. 1, the auditor's office notified district officials that its investigation had concluded.
"At this time, we have closed our investigation into these concerns," Mason Culver, an auditor, wrote to the superintendent.
Fisher said board members are "just as fallible as anyone else," and it's good to have an outside review when people have concerns.
"As a board member, it feels good to be validated, that we were doing the right things and following the right process," she said.
In November, Loan Eby of Papillion launched a recall petition drive to remove Fisher, the board secretary.
The recall effort stems from the dispute over the Titan Performance Center.
Eby claimed Fisher did not provide proper oversight to ensure that a district fundraising policy was enforced regarding the project.
Asked Friday whether she intends to continue the petition drive, in light of the lack of findings, Eby indicated the drive is still on.
"We are using the recall as an opportunity to inform many in the Papillon La Vista Public Schools District 27 in what’s happening in the district," she said.
The deadline for collecting signatures is Dec. 20.
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077