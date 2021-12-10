Two state investigations find no wrongdoing by Papillion La Vista school board

After reviewing documents and board meeting video, the attorney general found no violations, she said.

​"Since we have identified no Open Meetings Act violations by the board relating to these matters, no further review by this office is necessary," Donley wrote. "Consequently, we are closing our file."

She noted that the auditor had identified no concerns as to the issues raised in the complaint.

The state auditor looked into whether the board handled the financial matters properly, according to district spokesperson Annette Eyman.

On Dec. 1, the auditor's office notified district officials that its investigation had concluded.

"At this time, we have closed our investigation into these concerns," Mason Culver, an auditor, wrote to the superintendent.

Fisher said board members are "just as fallible as anyone else," and it's good to have an outside review when people have concerns.

"As a board member, it feels good to be validated, that we were doing the right things and following the right process," she said.