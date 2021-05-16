Two teachers at Omaha Catholic school retire after combined 81 years in profession

“We had just come back to our classrooms after going to church,” Potter said. “We didn’t tell the kids what was happening, but there was a TV in the teacher’s lounge that kept us updated.”

It was an even more difficult day for Hartman, whose son was attending Georgetown. The university is less than 5 miles from where a hijacked plane struck the Pentagon.

“He instant-messaged me that he saw smoke and wondered if it was the White House that had been hit,” she said. “That was a really long and terrible day.”

Teaching through the pandemic has also presented major challenges, although both were able to adjust. Hartman said it has always been reassuring to think about how teachers can affect students, no matter how the lessons are taught.

“A mom once mentioned an activity we had done with her son in third grade involving the Galapagos Islands,” she said. The young man “went on to become a marine biologist and was working in the Galapagos.”

Hartman said her retirement years will include traveling with her husband, John. The two have been married for 44 years.

“Our kids are spread out in St. Paul, Chicago and Boston,” she said. “We haven’t traveled because of COVID, so I can’t wait to see them.”