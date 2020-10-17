Two UNO students seek to lower or eliminate some fees they find unfair

Two University of Nebraska at Omaha students have started an online petition to lower or abolish certain student fees.

Senior Bri Davis and junior Val Gaytan, both of Omaha, say they find some student fees unfair, especially during this period, when the pandemic has changed routines and increased stress.

They cited a $35-per-credit-hour fee for online courses as troublesome because some classes during the pandemic are offered only online and students have no choice other than to take their class that way.

Cathy Pettid, dean of students at UNO, said she intends to meet with the women to discuss the fees. Pettid said that there have been online fees for at least 15 years and that the fee isn’t in place to take advantage of students during the pandemic. But she conceded that tracking student fees is challenging.

“It can be complicated,” she said of the fee structure. “There’s a lot to sort through.”

As of Friday night, more than 800 people had signed the online petition on Change.org. Gaytan and Davis said they hope to get 1,500 signatures, then submit the petition to administrators.

Among their complaints are that it’s not clear what some fees, like the $109-a-semester “student access and success” fee, cover.