During his first official visit to Nebraska, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said Wednesday the country is facing a youth mental health crisis, and he asked Nebraskans for ideas to address it.

Cardona met in La Vista with a panel of Nebraska school leaders, therapists and mental health professionals.

He said that in the wake of the disruptive pandemic, schools have an opportunity to make "transformational" change.

"There's more money in education now than ever before," he said. "And there's pretty much alignment at the federal state and local level that mental health needs are important. If those are not a prerequisite for transformational change, we'll never do it."

Cardona asked the panel what it would take to continue to improve on school-based mental health services. He said he wanted to take notes and carry the ideas back to Washington, D.C.

Money, said Andy Farber, superintendent of Louisville Public Schools.

That prompted laughter from the crowd of about 40 educators, mental-health professionals and policymakers in the room at Educational Service Unit #3, an agency that provides support services for 18 school districts in the Omaha area.

Farber said his district has a therapist part time to work with kids and help train teachers, but he could use more help.

McKayla LaBorde, executive director of students services at ESU #3, said chronic absenteeism has grown after the pandemic.

Educators are dealing with "kids with anxiety and depression who just can't pull it together to come to school every day — and then fall further behind," she said.

LaBorde said she was "over the moon" to have the secretary listen to Nebraska ideas and concerns.

In his comments, Cardona repeated some of the themes from President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, which he attended the night before.

He said if teachers are going to be effective in the classroom, they need support and time to grow professionally.

"We also understand that the teacher-shortage issue is a symptom of a teacher-respect issue, that if we have teachers that are overburdened, underpaid and having to fix everything without appropriate support in their building, they're going to find other jobs. The job market's too good," he said.

Teachers shouldn't "have to drive Ubers on the weekend or waitress to make ends meet, even though they have a master's degree," he said. "That's unacceptable.

Tuesday, Biden had called on the country to address youth mental health.

"Let’s do more on mental health, especially for our children," he said. "When millions of young people are struggling with bullying, violence, trauma, we owe them greater access to mental-health care at school."

Biden said the country should hold social media companies accountable "for the experiment they are running on our children for profit."

It's time, he said, to pass bipartisan legislation "to stop Big Tech from collecting personal data on kids and teenagers online, ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us."​

Biden also called for increasing access to preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, raising pay for teachers, reducing student loan debt and increasing Pell Grants for working- and middle-class families.

Biden said children who go to preschool are 50% more likely to finish high school and go on to earn a 2- or 4-year degree.

"Let's finish the job, connect students to career opportunities starting in high school and provide two years of community college, some of the best career training in America, in addition to being a pathway to a four-year degree," he said.

Cardona said the American Rescue Plan dollars were intended to safely reopen schools, support the mental health of students and provide academic recovery for the first three years of the pandemic.

It was "a down payment on transformational change," he said. "ARP was not intended to make up for decades of under-investment in education."

While in Omaha, the secretary also visited Bryan High School in the Omaha Public Schools. He toured the school's Urban Agriculture, Design & Construction, and Transportation & Logistics academies, and spoke with students about their experience in a career-technical education program.

He also emphasized the importance of pathways to college and career and the opportunities for students who are multilingual, saying that would help the country compete internationally.

"That school has 90 different businesses that are giving students internships that are giving them employment opportunities," he said.

