Students and staff might not think twice before letting someone such as a parent or friend into a school building, but starting next year there could be harsh consequences in the Omaha Public Schools.

The OPS board approved the student code of conduct for the 2023-24 school year at its Monday night meeting. The updated version includes two new violations: unauthorized entry and trespassing.

The unauthorized entry violation involves allowing an individual to enter a school through a door that isn't the main entrance, or enter in a way that breaches an established method of security.

The trespassing violation also wasn't in the student code of conduct until now. It says that any person who enters OPS property or a location where a school event is being held, without authorization or a legitimate reason, can be charged with trespassing.

Anne MacFarland, executive director of student and community services, said consequences might be more severe for both violations depending on the student involved and the impact the incident has on the school community.

"If there is a huge disruption or damage to school property, we will make sure we advise our administrators that they do have the ability to call law enforcement," MacFarland said.

She said the district realized that the former code did not address situations where, for example, students who were at school for an evening game wandered into a different part of the building.

OPS officials also revised the code of conduct after several students requested a change earlier this year.

At a Feb. 22 board meeting, four students at Lewis and Clark Middle School asked the school board to edit wording regarding inappropriate clothing.

The previous code deemed clothing inappropriate if it is "construed to be distracting to the learning environment, per district or school guidelines."

But Norah Kovar, one of the students, told the board that "dress codes enforce gender stereotypes that women distract boys with their clothing."

Samuel Hoshaw said the group conducted a survey in their school and received 131 responses, with 70% saying they were affected by dress code in some way.

"They shouldn’t have to worry about wearing a crop top that shows a small strip of skin. They shouldn’t have to worry if their shoulders are showing," Nora Wessel said. "They shouldn’t have to worry that they are distracting others."

The district reworded the code of conduct to instead deem clothes inappropriate if they have "words or images that promote alcohol, drug use, weapons, insult or demean others, or disrupt the school environment."

