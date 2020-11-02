Under pressure, Alliance schools enhance COVID-19 rules, vow to cooperate with health officials

The board action came after State Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt intervened with a letter telling the district that it must not only take “proactive measures” to reduce spread but must cooperate with health officials in their efforts to tamp down the spread.

The dispute highlights the growing pressure on rural districts as cases spike.

Kollars said the folks in his western Nebraska community aren’t “hicks from the sticks.”

He calls them “free thinkers” who keep up with the latest state and federal health guidance and are just trying to do what’s best for kids during the pandemic.

Kollars said it’s been challenging to come up with a school reopening plan to satisfy a “divided” community.

The reopening plan — less rigorous than most in the Omaha area — called for modest protocols like hand-washing, social distancing and putting students in cohort groups “to the extent possible.” It did not call for increasingly tighter protocols as the risk level went up. Nor did it mandate masks. Most people in the community thought the plan was OK or even too restrictive, he said.