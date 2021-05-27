Union president says OPS teachers needed more incentive to teach this summer

In July, Next Level Learning for elementary students will consolidate to 12 sites and serve approximately 2,160 students. The students will be selected based on need as determined by academic data, according to OPS.

Approximately 8,600 elementary students had signed up to attend summer school in June and July. All of the elementary students will be allowed to attend in June.

Next Level Learning for middle and high school students will continue as planned in June and July.

“Our district aspired to offer — and worked diligently to deliver — in-person learning opportunities for any student who wished to participate this summer,” the district said in a statement posted to its website.

OPS teachers started the 2020-21 school year by teaching remotely. In October students were back in school part time and in February the district offered full in-person learning. Often this meant teachers had to simultaneously teach students in their classroom and remote students.

Miller said many teachers signed up to teach in June but felt like July was just too much and they needed a break before returning to the classroom in August.

"You can't fill another person's cup if you have an empty bucket," Miller said.