University of Nebraska announces $3 billion 'Only in Nebraska' campaign

The University of Nebraska announced a $3 billion fundraising campaign Friday that is intended to expand financial support to students, faculty and research efforts across all of its campuses.

Called "Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future," the public portion of the campaign kicked off with $1.6 billion already contributed via gifts and pledges from more than 112,000 benefactors. That amount, which represents more than half of the campaign’s goal, was raised during the campaign’s "quiet" phase, which began in 2018.

A University of Nebraska Foundation press release said the campaign hopes to encourage at least 150,000 benefactors to support NU students, faculty, academic programs and research to address the state’s needs. NU President Ted Carter told The World-Herald the university hopes to reach the $3 billion goal by fall 2027.

The campaign will benefit the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; the University of Nebraska at Omaha; the University of Nebraska at Kearney; the University of Nebraska Medical Center and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine; and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Carter said the university hopes to attract small donors.

“We’re not just looking for a billion-dollar or six-figure donor,” he said. “Anybody can contribute to a university they care so much about, whether it be $50 or $100. Those all add up.”

The campaign’s stated main focus will be on supporting students. That support will account for $1.6 billion — more than half — of the $3 billion campaign. Part of that $1.6 billion is intended to create scholarships for every college within the university system.

“When we talk about scholarships, a big chunk of it is really to help a student make sure that their journey is mindful but also affordable,” UNO Chancellor Joanne Li said. “The scholarships truly, in many ways, improve social mobility by providing a financially viable path for many families to forward.”

The $1.6 billion also will provide support for first-generation college students, community college transfer students and for high-need areas of study including health care and education. The funding also will finance student retention efforts and the development of facilities to prepare students.

The Only in Nebraska campaign also will raise $650 million for research and innovation projects including efforts in health care, agriculture and other areas, including food and water security.

The campaign also will raise $750 million for faculty recruitment and retention. That money also will be used to support faculty programs. Those programs, in turn, could lead to business startups around products and initiatives paid for by the campaign.

Internal funding from the campaign could open the door for campuses such as UNMC to access external funding, UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said.

“The ability to recruit new faculty for our research programs will not only create more grants and contracts, but it will (also) allow us to develop new drugs and new medical devices, which will then be leased, marketed, licensed and produce economic development for the community that we serve in addition to providing better quality health care, new diagnostics, etc.,” he said.

The foundation’s press release noted that the private funds raised by the campaign will complement, not replace, NU’s public funds that it receives from the state for basic operations. More than 99% of donations made to the foundation are restricted by donors to a specific use.

“The donors get to say where their money goes,” Carter said, adding that he anticipates that 99% of the $3 billion will be allocated to specified uses.

Donations for the campaign can be made online at onlyinnebraska.org.

The Only in Nebraska campaign is the foundation’s first capital campaign since the Unlimited Possibilities campaign raised $1.89 billion between 2005 and 2014.