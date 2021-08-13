University of Nebraska COVID protocols spark some opposition at regents meeting

Several people aired concerns to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday regarding the university system's recently announced COVID-19 safety protocols.

Some criticized the use of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's voluntary vaccine registration program and Safer Community App, which is used by students to schedule COVID-19 testing and access results.

"The University of Nebraska is shamelessly endorsing totalitarianism," one student said in reference to the voluntary registration program.

Others entirely rejected the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, which health officials around the world endorse as the best tool in the fight against the virus.

University officials contend that their protocols are based on science and the guidance of public health experts.

"Our priority is the health and safety of every member of the University of Nebraska community. We all want this pandemic to be behind us, but right now we need to pull together and continue to take reasonable measures to keep each other safe," NU President Ted Carter said in a press release earlier this month.