University of Nebraska will eliminate Omaha-based research institute and its 15 jobs

Current research services will end, Podany said. If anyone needs cybersecurity assistance, he said, "NARI will help make introductions or recommendations over the coming months."

Lee said that the university put $6 million into the institute but that the institute never found the financial support expected of it. The institute was based at the Scott Technology Center at 6825 Pine St. An attendant in the building Wednesday said the staff moved out a couple of months ago.

The program was eventually supposed to move into the First Data building at 6902 Pine St. Both the First Data building and the Scott Technology Center are near the University of Nebraska at Omaha's south campus, also known as the Scott Campus.

Many consider cybersecurity a hot subject for students and researchers. The research institute was promoted as an effort to address problems faced by businesses and government entities. The institute was expected to maximize academic research being conducted largely at UNO and apply it to real-life needs.