UNK wants more out-of-staters, will give them resident tuition next year

The University of Nebraska at Kearney signaled last week that it wants to fight harder to recruit nonresident students.
UNK pledged that beginning with the 2021-22 school year, it will offer resident tuition to all out-of-staters. UNK has had a modified version of this for a couple of years, giving in-state tuition to Coloradans and Kansans.
UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said in a press release: “Many students and their families from outside Nebraska will now find that their education is more affordable than the options they may be looking at in their home state.”
As numbers of traditional college-age students stagnate or wane over the next few years, many colleges seek ways to make themselves more appealing to nonresidents. The practice of giving nonresident students resident tuition isn’t a new strategy for higher education, but it’s being used more and more.
NU President Ted Carter last week stressed that the NU system wants not only Nebraskans, but also out-of-staters to contribute to enrollment and ultimately to the state’s workforce.
Carter commended UNK for the new program, which is the only one of its kind in the NU system. The system includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.
The regents’ colleges of South Dakota — South Dakota State, Black Hills State, Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern State and the School of Mines — began offering in-state tuition last fall to the states that border South Dakota, plus Colorado.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha offers a tuition rate of 150% the resident price for students from 11 western Iowa counties. Peru State College and Chadron State offer nonresident tuition at only $1 per credit hour more than tuition for residents.
Calling its program the New Nebraskan Scholarship, UNK said the initiative would drop a nonresident’s tuition per credit hour from $455 to $209. The initiative doesn’t apply to students taking courses online or to graduate courses.
Kelly Bartling, UNK’s vice chancellor of enrollment management, said that several years ago her university attracted about 1,000 non-Nebraskan undergraduates. But last fall that total was only 586.
She attributed that partially to the fact that UNK has dropped some men’s intercollegiate sports, such as baseball, men’s tennis and golf.
“We need to grow our numbers,” Bartling said. She said if UNK can attract 200 more out-of-staters, that will cover the revenue lost because of the discount. Further, she said, UNK will gain revenue in residence hall fees.
