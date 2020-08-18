UNK wants more out-of-staters, will give them resident tuition next year

The University of Nebraska at Kearney signaled last week that it wants to fight harder to recruit nonresident students.

UNK pledged that beginning with the 2021-22 school year, it will offer resident tuition to all out-of-staters. UNK has had a modified version of this for a couple of years, giving in-state tuition to Coloradans and Kansans.

UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said in a press release: “Many students and their families from outside Nebraska will now find that their education is more affordable than the options they may be looking at in their home state.”

As numbers of traditional college-age students stagnate or wane over the next few years, many colleges seek ways to make themselves more appealing to nonresidents. The practice of giving nonresident students resident tuition isn’t a new strategy for higher education, but it’s being used more and more.