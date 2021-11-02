UNL chancellor presents 50 OPS students with admission to university

According to UNL, 125 NCPA college scholars are enrolled at Nebraska, with an average GPA of 3.2. NCPA’s freshmen-to-sophomore retention rate is at 84%, and its six-year graduation rate is 75% or higher. The 2016 cohort achieved an 85% college graduation rate.

Green said the program is something "we are immensely proud of at the University of Nebraska."

LaDaysia Smith, a sophomore studying architecture at UNL, was part of the NCPA program during her time at North.

"As a first-generation student, it was very meaningful for me to know that all I had to do was put the work in to be able to chase my dreams," Smith said. "That was very important for me and my family."

Smith said her mom and dad pushed her to succeed and always checked her grades. It was important to her family that Smith be a role model to her younger siblings.

In NCPA, Smith took advantage of test prep and study hours, but more importantly the program offered a support system for students.

Smith said teachers and counselors within the program at North push the students for academic success, but they also want students to be mentally and emotionally healthy.

The program also taught Smith how to seek help when she needs it.