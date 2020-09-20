UNL Confucius Institute director Charles Wood: 'I don't deal in politics'

Wood grew up in Hong Kong when it was a British colony and came to the United States to attend the University of Kansas in the early 1970s.

Then he earned a doctorate in microbiology at Columbia University in New York and, after stops as a faculty member at Northwestern University in Illinois and elsewhere, he joined UNL’s faculty in 1996 as a microbiology professor.

Wood became the founding director of the Nebraska Center for Virology in 2000. Among other projects, he has helped establish programs in Africa’s Zambia and Tanzania to combat AIDS and other diseases.

He won NU’s honor for Outstanding Research and Creative Activity in 2015 and continues to focus on his research in the Nebraska Virology Center. The UNL-based center has partnerships with Creighton University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“The U.S. is my country,” he said. He’s a Nebraskan, he’s happy with the university and he intends to stay there, he said.

Rachelle Peterson, who has written about Confucius Institutes for the National Association of Scholars, called it “a soothing delusion” that colleges control their institutes.