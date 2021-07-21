UNL could remain on censure list due to Pillen's resolution against critical race theory

The American Association of University Professors said Wednesday that it may not remove the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from its censure list due to Regent Jim Pillen’s proposed resolution condemning the teaching of critical race theory.

Pillen, a gubernatorial candidate, plans to bring the resolution to a vote at the Board of Regent’s Aug. 13 meeting. The resolution states, among other details, that the regents will "oppose any imposition of Critical Race Theory in curriculum."

In a statement Wednesday, the AAUP said, “An institution whose governing board dictates the subjects that its faculty members may or may not address in their classrooms fails to honor the basic tenets of academic freedom that enable institutions of higher learning to seek the truth and promote the common good.”

The AAUP also said it will suspend its virtual UNL visit pending the outcome of the Board of Regents’ vote.

UNL has been on the AAUP’s censure list since 2018 as a result of the campus’ actions against Courtney Lawton, a student-lecturer, following an August 2017 incident where Lawton berated a UNL sophomore who was recruiting students for Turning Point USA, a conservative organization.