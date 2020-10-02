UNL dorm floor under quarantine amid cluster of coronavirus cases

Eastside Suites residence hall has quarantined a floor for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said Friday.
UNL said a cluster of six positive cases compelled the university, with local health department guidance, to place those living on the first floor in quarantine.
It's the first quarantine on the campus since early September. In late August and early September, nine UNL sororities and two fraternities were quarantined, plus Eastside Suites' third floor.
The university reported that as of Thursday, 17 cases were found out of 266 tests, for a positivity rate of 6.4%.
UNL has had 801 cases since Aug. 12 out of 6,387 tests, for a positivity rate of 12.5%.
Our best staff images of September 2020
Pence arrives
Football Sunset
Jump
Meal Time
Campaign
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!