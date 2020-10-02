UNL dorm floor under quarantine amid cluster of coronavirus cases

Eastside Suites residence hall has quarantined a floor for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said Friday.

UNL said a cluster of six positive cases compelled the university, with local health department guidance, to place those living on the first floor in quarantine.

It's the first quarantine on the campus since early September. In late August and early September, nine UNL sororities and two fraternities were quarantined, plus Eastside Suites' third floor.

The university reported that as of Thursday, 17 cases were found out of 266 tests, for a positivity rate of 6.4%.

UNL has had 801 cases since Aug. 12 out of 6,387 tests, for a positivity rate of 12.5%.

