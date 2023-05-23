An early childhood educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is joining the Ralston Public Schools board.

During a Monday meeting, board members appointed Katie Krause to fill the seat of Anne Harley, who resigned in April after she was hired by the district.

Her appointment drew support from all board members except for Mary Roarty, who did not specify why. Krause was interviewed during the meeting along with two other candidates: Daniel O'Reilly, a retired Creighton University coordinator, and Jane Jones, a retired Omaha teacher.

Krause currently works as an early childhood extension educator at UNL's Douglas-Sarpy County Extension office. She specializes in early childhood professional development and environmental education, according to the university.

"I'm very committed to that birth to third grade world," Krause said. "We just really love this small town atmosphere. We're really happy to be in this district."

Krause said the majority of her work focuses on ages from birth to pre-kindergarten, but she wants to become more involved with students in public schools.

When asked about her vision for the Ralston district, Krause said she believes schools need to focus on behavioral and mental health support and not just academics.

"We know post-COVID this has only gotten significantly worse. Education has to rethink how we do things and how are we helping these brains develop," Krause said. "We are not going to get a child to do well on their math scores if they don't have the resources they need."

Krause said the district will also have to think outside the box for education and curriculum decisions in the future.

"I think that there are so many ways that children learn and families engage. I would love to see us rethinking a little bit what education in 2030 is going to look like," Krause said. "Is it always going to be, come sit in a class for 45-minute sections when you are in high school?"

Krause will fill the remainder of Harley's term, which will be about 18 months. She will have to file for the 2024 election to remain on the school board.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023