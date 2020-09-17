UNL fraternity, sorority members and their supporters object to suspensions

Big Ten leadership announced Wednesday that it had changed its mind and would allow football to take place this season. Ardent support for that decision came from many at UNL and Husker football fans around the state.

The website stated that 2,185 people had signed the petition as of late Wednesday afternoon.

UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said the university hasn’t targeted sororities and fraternities. Fiddelke said some Greek houses have higher density when it comes to eating and gathering.

She said the quarantines of numerous Greek houses were determined by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Further, she said, a floor on one residence hall has been quarantined, too.

But suspension is an action beyond quarantining. The temporary suspensions will remain in place until UNL concludes an investigation of the situations that led to the discipline.

Green frequently mentions that he was a member of a Greek chapter when he was in college, as were his children. Fiddelke also said: “I’m a proud alumna of a Greek house at UNL.”