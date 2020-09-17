UNL fraternity, sorority members and their supporters object to suspensions

Hundreds of signers this week added their names to an online petition that protests how six Greek chapters have been treated by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
UNL suspended four sororities and two fraternities last week for violating coronavirus safety rules. Sorority and fraternity members and their supporters have responded with a petition and letter on the website change.org.
The letter maintains that UNL “failed to provide any justification for its public targeting” of the Greek organizations and asks that the suspensions be reconsidered.
UNL has said some members of the six Greek chapters failed to avoid large gatherings, wear masks and maintain 6 feet of distance from one another.
The letter to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green also describes the suspensions as inconsistent with the university’s support “of its students’ ability to play tackle football” because football is a game “in which socially distancing is impossible.” And it says other students, including some in residence halls, have violated coronavirus rules.
Big Ten leadership announced Wednesday that it had changed its mind and would allow football to take place this season. Ardent support for that decision came from many at UNL and Husker football fans around the state.
The website stated that 2,185 people had signed the petition as of late Wednesday afternoon.
UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said the university hasn’t targeted sororities and fraternities. Fiddelke said some Greek houses have higher density when it comes to eating and gathering.
She said the quarantines of numerous Greek houses were determined by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Further, she said, a floor on one residence hall has been quarantined, too.
But suspension is an action beyond quarantining. The temporary suspensions will remain in place until UNL concludes an investigation of the situations that led to the discipline.
Green frequently mentions that he was a member of a Greek chapter when he was in college, as were his children. Fiddelke also said: “I’m a proud alumna of a Greek house at UNL.”
The letter says Greek houses have done a good job following rules and contends they have reduced capacity in Greek houses, recruited new members remotely rather than in person, not allowed guests in houses and conducted temperature checks.
