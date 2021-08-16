UNL grants more than 600 degrees during August ceremonies

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln delivered 688 degrees during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Below is a list of graduates from the Omaha area. They are listed by hometown. Some students asked not to be listed.
Bellevue
Derek Wayne Guyton Jr., College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Steven Isaac Lang, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Sahsha Alie Lovermi, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Herbert Lytel Thompson III, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Della Lee Wilson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Bennington
Lisa Venner, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Elkhorn
Haley Nicole Clausen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Marlene Faye Grayer-Chisulo, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Sarah Elizabeth Higgins, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jacob Colton Ponec, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Connor Lloyd Schultz, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Gretna
Kimberly Ann Wright, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
La Vista
Angela Ruth Bolen, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Omaha
Alexander Joseph Anzalone, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Elijah Cole Ausenbaugh, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Matthew Downing Bair, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management.
Christian Price Banker, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Mary Elizabeth Bennett, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Christopher William Bianchini, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Khila Danielle Bowling, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Nicole Christine Bricko, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Allison Renae Brown, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.
Sara Burger, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Jolie Antoinette Calfior, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with distinction.
Andrew Campbell, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.
Emma Ann Dirks, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jackson Lee Fortner, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Paige Nicole Grogan, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Rita Ann Cihlar Hermann, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Brittany Sarah Herzberg, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Terrell Gregory Horton, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Jordan Elizabeth Jarecke, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Nicholas Alden Jaton, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Karissa Keck, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Kyrie Anne Kellogg, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Megan A. Lane, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Olga Lebedeva, Graduate Studies, Master of Music.
Skylar DeJong Lowe, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Jacob Luebke, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Tyler Grant Matson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jasmine Marie Mausbach, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Ricky Carnell McCants Jr., College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Erika Lynn McCubbin, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Andrew Joseph McNaughton, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management.
Seyed Mohammadsina Mousavi, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Camden Elaine Oathout, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife with distinction.
Christine Cathrine Olsen, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education.
Emily Ann Olsen, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Joshua Pace, Graduate Studies, Master of Music.
Adrianna Kimberly Parks, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Delaney Lee Ann Patten, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Fray Francisco Pozo-Lora, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Kevin Pray, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Michaela Catherine Reddel, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Carl Dean Rice, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Kaci Kay Richter, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Daniel Anthony Rico, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Sophia Grace Ridge, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Luis Gerardo Rodriguez Alvizo, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Sunandita Sarker, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Gabrielle Renee Schenkelberg, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Edwin Lawrence Schooler III, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Matthew Jay Sernett, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Alexis Monique Shade, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Brianna Charise Smith, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Brooke Andrea Smith, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Noele Simone Smith, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Lauren Elaine Taylor, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.
Kiley M. Thalken, Graduate Studies, Master of Education.
Isabeau Lee Lady Hawke Tholen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Michael Allan Todd, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Ian Michael Tsukada, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Mary Elizabeth Underwood, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Courtney Lea Van Hoosen, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Kristin Rose Vankat, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Esmeralda Martina Vazquez, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Jacob Reefe Villalva, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Marie Elizabeth Wagner, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Rebecca Carol Walker, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Melissa Welch-Lazoritz, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Melissa Jane Whetzal Yost, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science.
Caleb T. White, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Jakob Nicholas Woxland, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Eric Wyler, Graduate Studies, Master of Music.
Papillion
Hannah Margaret Ahl, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Austin Boltin, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Brandi Jade Brown, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Andrew Adolph Carl, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.
Schyler Sarah Cruse, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Stephen Francis Fahey, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Alex Patrick Fanslau, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Grant Daniel Grzywa, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Blake Bradley Hamel, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kyle Thomas Kasun, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kacy Jean Leuck, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Zachary Charles McClure, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jonathan Matthew Miller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Austin Wade Moline, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Sarah Katherine Naber, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kelsy Tabea Neil, Graduate Studies, Master of Education.
Valley
Noah Maddox Boger, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.