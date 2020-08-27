UNL has had 107 coronavirus cases since school began

In an email to those on campus, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said he wishes that the university had no cases but knows “that is not realistic.” If everyone continues to practice safety measures consistently, he said, “we can help keep our numbers to a low level where they can be mitigated.”

Green said in an interview Wednesday with Lincoln radio station KLIN that he’s confident that the university has the mechanisms in place to deal with the virus. If hundreds of cases rapidly developed and the community spread of the virus seemed uncontrolled, Green said, the university would look at changing its operations.

But, he said, “we really don’t anticipate that happening.”

UNL started classes Aug. 17 — virtually during the first week, then a mix of online courses and in-person classes this week.

So far, 889 individual tests have been done, coming back positive at a rate of 12% — higher than the 5% goal cited by public health experts for a more controlled virus spread. And the rate has been higher during the past week.

Since Friday, UNL’s positivity rate has been almost 20%. And the 31 tests reported Thursday resulted in 15 positive cases — a rate of 48%.