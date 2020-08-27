UNL has had 107 coronavirus cases since school began

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced 107 total coronavirus infections Thursday, offering its first detailed look at the pandemic’s spread since the school year started.
Earlier, UNL had identified two sororities — Kappa Alpha Theta and Delta Delta Delta — that have clusters of cases and are in quarantine.
Across the country, colleges trying to return to campus are reporting a growing number of cases as students arrive with the virus and infect others. Universities including North Carolina and Notre Dame have already switched to online learning after trying to hold in-person classes.
In Iowa, as college cases spike, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday ordered bars to close in six large counties, including the homes of Iowa State and the University of Iowa.
Lancaster County’s recent COVID-19 numbers show red flags, too: An increasing positive test rate along with a jump in cases and a rise in hospitalizations.
Tracking the latest testing data has been complicated by a major glitch with TestNebraska last week that slowed results. Numbers have been in flux as some additional tests and cases have been added to the totals in recent days.
In an email to those on campus, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said he wishes that the university had no cases but knows “that is not realistic.” If everyone continues to practice safety measures consistently, he said, “we can help keep our numbers to a low level where they can be mitigated.”
Green said in an interview Wednesday with Lincoln radio station KLIN that he’s confident that the university has the mechanisms in place to deal with the virus. If hundreds of cases rapidly developed and the community spread of the virus seemed uncontrolled, Green said, the university would look at changing its operations.
But, he said, “we really don’t anticipate that happening.”
UNL started classes Aug. 17 — virtually during the first week, then a mix of online courses and in-person classes this week.
So far, 889 individual tests have been done, coming back positive at a rate of 12% — higher than the 5% goal cited by public health experts for a more controlled virus spread. And the rate has been higher during the past week.
Since Friday, UNL’s positivity rate has been almost 20%. And the 31 tests reported Thursday resulted in 15 positive cases — a rate of 48%.
Asked about those rates, UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said the university is coordinating closely with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and isn’t concerned at this time.
Even though it has a TestNebraska site on campus, UNL does not directly receive the test results because of federal health information privacy laws, said Taylor Gage, spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts. As with other test sites, only the patient and local health department receive results, Gage said.
But Green said in his email to the campus that the university is now able to receive information from the Health Department “accurately and consistently on a daily basis.”
“I know many of you had hoped we would have had this information to share sooner,” he wrote. “So did we.”
The university said the numbers include tests conducted on campus at the TestNebraska site, at the University Health Center and elsewhere. They are for UNL students, faculty, staff and others.
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128
