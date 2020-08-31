UNL makes $16.4 million in cuts, including job eliminations; more reductions on the way

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln laid out $16.4 million in budget cuts Monday, with more on the way, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.
An additional $22.5 million in budget reduction recommendations will be announced later this week, UNL said, but that second batch will have to go through UNL's Academic Planning Council this year. The first set of cuts has already gone through the council, which is a collection of faculty members, students, administrators and others.
Those two batches total about $38.9 million, but UNL described the goal as $38.2 million and had no explanation for the difference Monday evening.
The Academic Planning Council is designed to give faculty members a share of the decision-making and responsibility in budget cuts.
The NU system, which includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, called for $50 million in cuts from its schools in the spring. Some $43 million more has been demanded by NU administrators over the next three years.
Not only are those coronavirus-related cuts being made, but UNL has also had disappointing enrollments for a couple of years that have led to shortfalls that led to cuts.
The UNL athletic department has also made two rounds of cuts, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts has made one round.
The cuts announced Monday by UNL:
- Elimination of 18 positions that are currently filled in the Office of the Chancellor and the Office of Budget and Finance.
- Cuts of 42 vacant jobs in several offices, including the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the Office of Research and Economic Development.
- Movement of 25 positions from state-funded roles to non-state funded jobs. An example of non-state funded jobs would be those supported by federal and private grants.
- Reduction of $1.8 million from general salary pools.
- And $6.9 million in cuts to operating expenses, plus cost-saving measures and efficiencies.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a letter to the UNL community that eliminating jobs is the hardest thing to do.
"Unfortunately," he said, "in this situation, these reductions were an unavoidable part of managing the budget reductions."
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
