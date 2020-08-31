UNL makes $16.4 million in cuts, including job eliminations; more reductions on the way

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln laid out $16.4 million in budget cuts Monday, with more on the way, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An additional $22.5 million in budget reduction recommendations will be announced later this week, UNL said, but that second batch will have to go through UNL's Academic Planning Council this year. The first set of cuts has already gone through the council, which is a collection of faculty members, students, administrators and others.

Those two batches total about $38.9 million, but UNL described the goal as $38.2 million and had no explanation for the difference Monday evening.

The Academic Planning Council is designed to give faculty members a share of the decision-making and responsibility in budget cuts.