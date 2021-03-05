UNL plans to have student back in the classroom for fall 2021

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green announced in an e-mail Friday that the university intends to have in-person classes this fall.

Green said he expects to operate classrooms at full capacity, and classes that are normally held in-person will largely resume in-person instruction.

"We are planning based on the assumption that by mid-August, anyone in the university community who chooses to be vaccinated will have been able to take advantage of that critically important opportunity," Green wrote.

Zoom classes will be a rare exception in the fall. Decisions about policies regarding COVID-19 testing and face coverings will be determined closer to the start of the fall semester in coordination with local public health officials.

"Our commitment to an in-person campus experience continues, and we are working to be as close to pre-pandemic activities as we can safely be by fall," Green said.

Green also wrote that he expects to lift the general prohibition on university-sponsored travel when the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department verifies that the vaccination of the education sector has been completed.