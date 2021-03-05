 Skip to main content
UNL plans to have student back in the classroom for fall 2021
Ronnie Green

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green remotely delivers his State of the University address on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

 CRAIG CHANDLER, UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA COMMUNICATIONS

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green announced in an e-mail Friday that the university intends to have in-person classes this fall.

Green said he expects to operate classrooms at full capacity, and classes that are normally held in-person will largely resume in-person instruction.

"We are planning based on the assumption that by mid-August, anyone in the university community who chooses to be vaccinated will have been able to take advantage of that critically important opportunity," Green wrote.

Zoom classes will be a rare exception in the fall. Decisions about policies regarding COVID-19 testing and face coverings will be determined closer to the start of the fall semester in coordination with local public health officials.

"Our commitment to an in-person campus experience continues, and we are working to be as close to pre-pandemic activities as we can safely be by fall," Green said.

Green also wrote that he expects to lift the general prohibition on university-sponsored travel when the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department verifies that the vaccination of the education sector has been completed.

"Of course, should local circumstances or those on our campus result in an increased threat of COVID-19 transmission, we will adjust these plans as needed to continue to ensure the safety of our UNL community and the greater Lincoln community," Green said.

