UNL releases plan for addressing institutional racism, improving diversity

“Last year, the murder of George Floyd and the deaths of many other people of color indicated a need for organizations to focus on understanding racism and on long-term, meaningful change toward greater racial equity,” Green and Barker wrote. “We announced our Journey at that time, with its initial steps of learning and listening and then, with a diversity of input, to thoughtfully act.”

The goals touch on a wide range of topics including athletics, curriculum and the university’s infrastructure and systems.

“We are committed to fostering an environment where we better recruit, retain, and support the success of students, faculty and staff who identify as Black, Indigenous, and persons of color,” Green and Barker wrote. “This is not a one and done plan. We recognize that too often in the past, eloquent words have been spoken or great plans announced — to far too little result. As we said last year, now must be different.”

On the athletics side, one long-term goal calls for implementing broader recruitment practices among administrators, head coaches, psychologists and mid-level staff who come from underrepresented groups.

Some of UNL’s curriculum-focused goals include regularly providing anti-racist and inclusive teaching seminars that examine racial bias in the classroom and course materials.