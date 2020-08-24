 Skip to main content
UNL reports fewer than 25 coronavirus cases, 'small cluster' in sorority
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported Sunday that it has had "fewer than 25" confirmed coronavirus cases since Aug. 12.

The university also reported a "small cluster" at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, including one confirmed positive case and four self-confirmed cases, and said that those in the house are in quarantine.

UNL made the announcement on social media. It also posted the information on a web site set up for updates, covid19.unl.edu and on Nebraska Today, a UNL online publication.

Asked Monday how UNL intended to update the campus community of case numbers and outbreaks, the spokeswoman said through a text that the university is getting a "mechanism established with the Health Department . . . " She added that UNL "will post as needed in Nebraska Today and do weekly updates on our COVID 19 page."  

She also said UNL "chose social media posts on multiple channels this weekend as the most direct way to alert students and the public."

One person criticized that decision on Twitter: 

"A fun thing is my university thinks it's cool to give a COVID-19 update via Instagram stories and not send out an email to students and instructors and staff across campus. Because obviously we're ALL checking IG (Instagram) for our news the day before in-person classes, right?"

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

