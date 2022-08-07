UNL students bring the Force to life through visual effects on 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

In the fifth episode of the new Disney+ miniseries “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the title character and Darth Vader engage in a lightsaber duel that has all the hallmarks of the classic fight sequences from the blockbuster “Star Wars” movies.

The lightsabers crackle when they make contact, and the characters’ motions are fluid and stylish.

The special effects are the product of a team at the Los Angeles-based firm Lola VFX that included three interns — Megan Whisenhunt, Ally Hall and Sophia Stueven — from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and UNL alum Trent Claus.

When Whisenhunt, Hall and Stueven started their three-month internships in January, they joined a visual effects studio that has worked on some of the biggest films this century.

During their internships working under Claus and Jeremiah Sweeney, who are visual effects supervisors at Lola, the company also worked on the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Claus used his UNL connections to bring in the three interns from the university’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts. The work done by Whisenhunt, Hall and Stueven was impressive enough to earn them permanent positions at Lola VFX.

“It’s been great. It’s been a good working relationship with the university,” Claus said.

For Megan Elliott, the Carson Center’s director, the students’ success comes as no surprise.

“They’re incredible young talents,” she said. “They’re not only great visual artists and very technically savvy, but they’re brilliant storytellers.”

Whisenhunt, Hall and Stueven did not receive authorization to speak with The World-Herald.

For the lightsaber fight, Claus, the interns and other members of the Lola VFX team not only had to nail the visual effects that come when the weapons make contact, including sparks and flares, but also create what Claus calls the “invisible effects.”

Those include digitally creating walls and floors to fit into the scene. Because the fight scene functions as a flashback within the six-episode series, the Lola VFX team also had to digitally make actors Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, appear younger than their current middle-aged selves.

Claus said the crew was working on those effects simultaneously with scenes from other episodes and another special effects firm. The result: effects that are on par with the “Star Wars” movies.

“No matter what project we’re working on, we strive to make it as top quality as we can. We make no distinction between TV or film,” Claus said. “You always want to put out your best work and make the audience happy.”

As streaming platforms continue to define the entertainment industry, opportunities are projected to grow in the special effects industry — an industry that Claus acknowledges is demanding.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects jobs for special effects artists and animators to grow by 16% from 2020 to 2030. That’s about twice the average growth rate for all occupations.

As in many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped increase opportunities for people to work remotely in the special effects industry, Elliott said. She believes that could allow those professionals to stay in Nebraska without having to sacrifice career opportunities.

“That’s almost like the silver lining of the pandemic,” she said.

The relationship between Lola VFX and UNL’s Carson Center is set to continue with the hiring of recent UNL graduate Annie Wang and current students Abby Hall, Kaylee Hatfield and Angela Walsh as interns. Elliott celebrated Lola VFX’s openness to hiring women in an industry that skews male.

While Claus said the company is happy to give women opportunities, hiring the UNL students boiled down to one factor.

“These were just the most qualified candidates,” he said.