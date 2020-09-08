UNL suspends six Greek houses after large gatherings

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended six Greek chapters Tuesday after Panhellenic tradition shunned pandemic restriction.
One day after the Greek system’s recruitment bid day, UNL said large gatherings at several Greek houses violated local health directives and university policy.
The punishment comes as UNL tries to manage through the coronavirus pandemic, maintain in-person classes and keep students on campus.
Two chapters given temporary suspensions — the Delta Gamma and Kappa Alpha Theta sororities — were previously placed under health quarantine after a COVID-19 cluster was identified in the houses.
UNL also temporarily suspended: Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon.
In a statement, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said he was “very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures.”
“This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk,” Green said. “It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures.”
On Monday, photos circulated around social media of gatherings outside Greek houses, with people standing in close quarters. A Daily Nebraskan editor reported on Twitter that mask wearing was mixed.
Delta Gamma, which UNL announced on Aug. 31 is under quarantine due to COVID clusters. That quarantine is supposed to last 14 days. pic.twitter.com/WW3jfTORCu— Dave Berman (@d_a_berm) September 8, 2020
Even if outdoors, group events have been documented to spread the virus when people don’t follow public health advice.
At UNL, freshman women who join a sorority don’t live in the Greek house. Sorority women live in dorms as freshmen, UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said.
Cases are rising in Lincoln and Lancaster County as UNL returns to campus.
On Tuesday, UNL added three more positive COVID-19 cases to its count, bringing the total on campus to 393.
UNL said the suspended Greek chapters may not: “participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in university-wide events as an organization.”
Individual punishments also are possible, the university said. UNL said it will conduct an investigation under the student code of conduct, which could lead to disciplinary proceedings.
