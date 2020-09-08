UNL suspends six Greek houses after large gatherings

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended six Greek chapters Tuesday after Panhellenic tradition shunned pandemic restriction.

One day after the Greek system’s recruitment bid day, UNL said large gatherings at several Greek houses violated local health directives and university policy.

The punishment comes as UNL tries to manage through the coronavirus pandemic, maintain in-person classes and keep students on campus.

Two chapters given temporary suspensions — the Delta Gamma and Kappa Alpha Theta sororities — were previously placed under health quarantine after a COVID-19 cluster was identified in the houses.

UNL also temporarily suspended: Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

In a statement, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said he was “very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures.”

“This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk,” Green said. “It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures.”