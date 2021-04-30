UNL to offer two-week pre-session in January, pushing back spring semester

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be offered a two-week, pre-session of courses for early January 2022 that will push the university's spring semester back by one week.

Recently approved by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, the spring pre-session will run Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. It is meant to help students apply skills and knowledge in career-oriented contexts, prep for upper-level courses and explore topics related to the "Grand Challenges" introduced in the university's strategic plan, according to a press release from UNL.

The Grand Challenges, according to the university's website, "are problems or opportunities of such magnitude that, if addressed, will positively impact society. They have their origins in complex causes and require a combination of transformative, interdisciplinary approaches to solve."