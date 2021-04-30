UNL to offer two-week pre-session in January, pushing back spring semester

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be offered a two-week, pre-session of courses for early January 2022 that will push the university's spring semester back by one week.
Recently approved by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, the spring pre-session will run Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. It is meant to help students apply skills and knowledge in career-oriented contexts, prep for upper-level courses and explore topics related to the "Grand Challenges" introduced in the university's strategic plan, according to a press release from UNL.
The Grand Challenges, according to the university's website, "are problems or opportunities of such magnitude that, if addressed, will positively impact society. They have their origins in complex causes and require a combination of transformative, interdisciplinary approaches to solve."
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UNL offered a three-week session before the start of the spring semester currently in progress, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. The session was part of a compressed academic calendar intended to reduce safety risks by eliminating extended breaks that students often use to travel.
The 2022 spring pre-session courses may be offered in person or online. Most courses will be offered as zero-, one- or two-credit courses. Any three-credit courses would overlap with the regular semester in order to meet all credit-hour requirements but would be conducted so as not to conflict with regularly scheduled coursework during the spring term, according to the university.
The spring 2022 semester will begin Jan. 18, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Spring 2022 commencement will move back one week to May 13 and May 14. The university’s spring break will run March 14 to March 18.
Dates for the 2022 summer sessions will not change.
