UNL to require masks at all indoor events, including Husker sports

When students and staff return to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus next week, they will be required to wear masks.

The requirement, which will remain in place until further notice, will be in place for all UNL events, including Husker athletic competitions.

Students and staff also will be required to take a COVID-19 test after returning for the spring semester, the university announced Wednesday.

UNL said in a statement that the changes are being made due to the fast spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 across the U.S.

"We will continue to evaluate the presence and spread of COVID-19 on our campus to determine our ongoing safety needs, and whether we can revert to course-specific face covering requirements," according to the statement.

Faculty, staff and student workers who have returned to UNL are being asked to test Jan. 9-13, while students who will be on campus are being asked to take a test sometime between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21.

To accommodate the influx of students expected to be tested, hours for the testing sites at the main city campus and East Campus Union will be expanded from Jan. 14 through Jan. 21.