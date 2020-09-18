UNL will conduct random, voluntary coronavirus testing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will expand free coronavirus testing and add random tests to its action plan, the university said Friday.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a letter to the campus community that UNL now wants not only people with coronavirus symptoms to get tested, but also those who have been in close contact with people who have COVID-19.

Green later appeared at a Zoom press conference with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who announced that Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez tested positive for the disease this week. City spokeswoman Diane Gonzolas said Lopez was ill and at home but doing well.

UNL plans to allow free testing on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. That will take place at the TestNebraska site in the parking garage at 17th and R Streets.

Free testing Monday through Friday will continue to be conducted at the TestNebraska site from 3 to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made at covid19.unl.edu. UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said additional staffing will also help expand the capacity for testing. She said UNL would like to do as many as 300 tests a day, up from 200.