UNL will conduct random, voluntary coronavirus testing
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will expand free coronavirus testing and add random tests to its action plan, the university said Friday.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a letter to the campus community that UNL now wants not only people with coronavirus symptoms to get tested, but also those who have been in close contact with people who have COVID-19.

Green later appeared at a Zoom press conference with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who announced that Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez tested positive for the disease this week. City spokeswoman Diane Gonzolas said Lopez was ill and at home but doing well.

UNL plans to allow free testing on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. That will take place at the TestNebraska site in the parking garage at 17th and R Streets.

Free testing Monday through Friday will continue to be conducted at the TestNebraska site from 3 to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made at covid19.unl.edu. UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said additional staffing will also help expand the capacity for testing. She said UNL would like to do as many as 300 tests a day, up from 200.

Beyond that, testing can be conducted Monday through Saturday at the University Health Center. A telehealth consultation is needed first, and the testing at the health center requires insurance. The telehealth consultation may be arranged by calling 402-472-5000.

Random testing will start at some point next week and will be voluntary, not mandatory, Fiddelke said. Those chosen for random tests will hear from the university by email and receive instructions on when and where that person may be tested.

As of Thursday, UNL reported 689 positive cases out of 4,286 tests since Aug. 12 for a positivity rate of 16.1%. The rate was 15.1% for the 14 days leading up to Thursday, and UNL’S one-day rate Thursday was 13.3%.

Some experts say 10% is a positivity rate at which an entity might start to worry.

Green said at the press conference that the virus was not being contracted in classrooms.

“We’ve been very pleased with how that has gone,” he said.

But the virus has been contracted in university residential settings, such as fraternities, sororities and residence halls, and in other gathering spots.

Fiddelke said the positivity rate didn’t trigger the decision to test more. UNL simply wants to tamp down any spread of the virus, she said.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

