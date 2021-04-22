UNL will require COVID tests for graduates attending commencement

Christie Barnes with the University of Nebraska Medical Center shows how to properly swab the nasal cavity for a COVID test.
Pomp, circumstance and a COVID-19 test for good measure.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates planning to attend commencement next month will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test one to three days before the ceremony.
A negative test is required regardless of the graduate's vaccination status, according to the university's website. Guests will not have to be tested.
In-person commencement ceremonies
will take place May 7 and 8. Face coverings and social distancing are required for all who attend.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha, which has graduation ceremonies planned for May 7 and 10, so far has not announced mandatory testing for graduates attending in person.
According to the UNO website, "if at any point between now and the scheduled ceremonies COVID-19 trends present an increased risk for safety, (the university) will modify (its) planning and update graduates and campus community."
Photos: Historic UNL buildings
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Architectural Hall, seen here in July 1987 following a $4.38 million renovation, is the university's oldest building. It originally housed UNL's library and art gallery and served as headquarters for the Nebraska State Historical Society.
Journal Star archives
UNL CBA building
Louise Pound Hall previously housed the College of Business Administration. It opened in 1919 and was renovated in 2018.
Julie Koch, Lincoln Journal Star
UNL Temple Building
The Temple Building, at 12th and R streets, is home to the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. It was completed in 1908 and renovated in the 1970s.
JULIE KOCH, Lincoln Journal Star
UNL Morrill Hall
Morrill Hall, home to State Museum of Natural History on the UNL City Campus, was built for $350,000 and dedicated in 1927.
Julie Koch, Lincoln Journal Star
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
Banners tream down through the atrium gathering place which unites UNL's Architecture Hall and Architecture Hall West, the former law college building, in this November 1987 photo.
Journal Star archives
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
Construction underway in January 1986 renovating and linking UNL's former law building (left) and Architectural Hall.
Journal Star archives
UNL Architecture Hall
Construction on Architecture Hall, originally built as a library for $110,000, started in 1892. It was renovated for $4.3 million in the mid-1980s.
JULIE KOCH, Lincoln Journal Star
Cather Hall, Pound Hall
UNL demolish the Cather and Pound residence halls in 2017.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
