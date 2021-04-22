UNL will require COVID tests for graduates attending commencement

Pomp, circumstance and a COVID-19 test for good measure.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates planning to attend commencement next month will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test one to three days before the ceremony.

A negative test is required regardless of the graduate's vaccination status, according to the university's website. Guests will not have to be tested.

In-person commencement ceremonies will take place May 7 and 8. Face coverings and social distancing are required for all who attend.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha, which has graduation ceremonies planned for May 7 and 10, so far has not announced mandatory testing for graduates attending in person.

According to the UNO website, "if at any point between now and the scheduled ceremonies COVID-19 trends present an increased risk for safety, (the university) will modify (its) planning and update graduates and campus community."

Masks will be required.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.