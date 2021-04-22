 Skip to main content
UNL will require COVID tests for graduates attending commencement
Christie Barnes with the University of Nebraska Medical Center shows how to properly swab the nasal cavity for a COVID test.

Pomp, circumstance and a COVID-19 test for good measure.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates planning to attend commencement next month will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test one to three days before the ceremony.

A negative test is required regardless of the graduate's vaccination status, according to the university's website. Guests will not have to be tested. 

In-person commencement ceremonies will take place May 7 and 8. Face coverings and social distancing are required for all who attend.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha, which has graduation ceremonies planned for May 7 and 10, so far has not announced mandatory testing for graduates attending in person.

According to the UNO website, "if at any point between now and the scheduled ceremonies COVID-19 trends present an increased risk for safety, (the university) will modify (its) planning and update graduates and campus community."

Masks will be required.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

