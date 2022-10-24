UNL's STEM program gets nearly $1 million to expand offerings

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln program recently received a nearly $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to expand its science, technology, engineering and mathematics program to first-generation college students from minority groups.

The five-year, $999,125 grant also will allow UNL’s School of Biological Sciences and TRIO Upward Bound Math Science Program to retain students enrolled in the STEM-POWER program beyond their first year in college.

The grant will fund room and board as well as stipends for students that amount to $12 per hour.

The grant is the latest development for a program that Mike Herman, director of the biological sciences school, said is designed to be “impactful” for students who might not otherwise have gotten opportunities to conduct scientific research at the university level.

When it launched in summer 2021, the program only served students who already lived in Lincoln.

Beginning next summer, the grant will fund the program’s effort to include students recruited through the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy in Omaha, Grand Island and Winnebago.

“We’re really excited to have the funding because it means we can expand access across the state in a better way,” said Kristi Montooth, a biological sciences associate professor.

Researchers said the grant comes with enough flexibility to allow experiments in other areas of science in addition to a core focus on life science experiments.

The grant also will fund retention initiatives to bring back students going through the early stages of their college careers.

“That first semester is the hardest semester for our research students. They are learning how to balance their time. They’re trying to navigate their courses, which are pretty difficult if they’re in a science or STEM major,” said Marianna Burks, a biology instructor and science specialist. “Our goal is to (also) support them in that second year so they can continue to that next stage, which is that continued undergraduate research.”

Faculty members say students with the program must adhere to an accountability model that includes private monthly meetings and an expectation that students be honest.

“So many students wait until the end of the semester or they never reach out for help. And then we lose the students from our programs,” Montooth said. “One-on-one research relationships can really help with that.”

Khanh Le and Tracy Nguyen, who are the daughters of Vietnamese immigrants, are two UNL freshmen who got their start in the STEM-POWER program this past summer.

“It helped me prepare … and familiarize myself with the campus in general,” Nguyen said.

Le modeled rocket trajectory. Nguyen studied fruit flies’ behavior to different stimuli.

Both women said the summer research program was eye-opening.

“I didn’t know what research and math looked like and what it was. This gave me an understanding of it,” Le said. “It was a nice transition from high school into college.”

The program has grown from its inaugural cohort of nine students last year to 12 this year due to financial support from the university’s other scientific departments. Researchers expect the number of future cohorts to rise by as many as four or five more students per year with even more support.

“I think this program is poised to grow,” Herman said.