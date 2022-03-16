UNO administrator to leave post, partly because of political climate in Nebraska

After more than 20 years at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Jonathan Benjamin-Alvarado, a political science professor and assistant vice chancellor for student success, will retire from the university on May 2 and take a job at Texas Christian University beginning June 1.

Benjamin-Alvarado, 64, will be TCU’s chief inclusion officer and senior adviser to the chancellor. Benjamin-Alvarado’s new job will effectively serve as a promotion for a man who is the son of Mexican migrant farm workers.

Calling the TCU job “a great opportunity for me personally,” Benjamin-Alvarado said he will lead some initiatives TCU already has in place, including a racial reconciliation program and an effort to increase diversity in TCU’s faculty.

“Those are all things that I’ve done here at UNO,” said Benjamin-Alvarado, who has been in his assistant vice chancellor position since 2014. “It’s just really, really wonderful for me to be able to do that (at TCU) at this point in my life.”

Benjamin-Alvarado said multiple factors played in his decision to take a position outside the NU system. One factor, he said, was the opportunity to work in an environment where “the politics are not nearly as hostile as they are right now in Nebraska.”

“I just don’t think that a lot of people see higher education in Nebraska as a public good,” he said. “That really hurts my heart because I’ve given more than 20 years to the state of Nebraska.”

In contrast, Benjamin-Alvarado said that TCU's Board of Trustees, which governs the university, gave him a clear indication that it wants to chart a narrative that is distinct from Texas' political landscape.

"That was very attractive," he said. "I have had experiences of having worked in a 'red' state for 20 years. But I never had the opportunity to be in an institution that didn't have to kind of follow the party line."

In Nebraska, what Benjamin-Alvarado called the politicization of critical race theory as one recent development that influenced his decision to leave.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that views racism as systemic, embedded in systems and policies, rather than as an individual issue. The theory is generally taught at the graduate level, but opponents often call it un-American and use the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives.

Critical race theory achieved prominence as a political issue in Nebraska last summer when Gov. Pete Ricketts first publicly stated his opposition and Regent Jim Pillen, who’s running for governor as a Republican and is endorsed by Ricketts, introduced a resolution that would have banned “any imposition” of the theory at the university. Pillen’s resolution was defeated by the Board of Regents on a 5-3 vote.

Benjamin-Alvarado, who came to UNO as a professor in 2000, said he has taught critical race theory as part of the larger concept of critical theory. He added that race is only a small component of critical theory.

“The fact that it has been politicized and kind of used as a weapon against higher education is problematic for me,” he said. “I would say 95% to 97% of professors don’t ever talk about their politics in class.”

Another factor in his decision to leave UNO: the portrayal of Marco Barker, vice chancellor of diversity and inclusion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as a “bogeyman” in an ad released by Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster’s campaign.

Saying the portrayal of Barker featured “outright lies,” Benjamin-Alvarado said he thought to himself, “Really? Is this a place I want to be working at?”

The World-Herald recently fact-checked that ad and found claims, including those related to Barker, that were misleading and not backed by substance.

Benjamin-Alvarado noted that he had been looking for a new opportunity for the last couple of years. He cited the potential end of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a change in UNO chancellors as additional signs to pursue a different path.

"I thought, 'Well, if we were ever going to come back to some sort of a normal and I'm going to make a move, this would be a good time for me to do it,'" he said, adding there wasn't anything personal as it relates to his relationship with Chancellor Joanne Li. "The (TCU) opportunity came across and I took it. It was the kind of thing I'd been hoping for."

He also said he wasn’t going to leave UNO unless he had an opportunity to be in a senior leadership position.

Benjamin-Alvarado’s impending move will be the latest in a recent series of personnel changes among UNO executives.

Rich Klein joined UNO earlier this year as the vice chancellor for the newly created Division of Strategic Institution and Student Success. UNO spokesman Brandon Bartling said the new division operates closely with, yet is distinct from, the Division of Student Affairs.

Kristina Cammarano's position as assistant vice chancellor for student success will be eliminated after May 3. According to her LinkedIn profile, Cammarano has been with the university since 2013 and in her current position since 2017.

Bartling said UNO will conduct a search for a permanent associate vice chancellor for student affairs once organizational structures for the two divisions are clarified.

On Oct. 31, Doug Ewald stepped down from his position as vice chancellor at UNO’s Office of Business and Finance in order to take a position as executive associate athletic director and chief financial officer in the UNL athletic department.

James Kamm has been serving as the interim vice chancellor for Business and Finance while UNO continues a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

Li said that the recent staff turnover UNO has experienced is not unusual when there is transition in leadership.

"There's always some reorganization and reshuffling, because if we're going to do the same thing every day, we're not really advancing," she said. "Many of our people actually move on to great jobs and we're proud of that. That's part of UNO's DNA. We're here to make sure that we foster an environment where everybody grows."

