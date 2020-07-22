UNO and UNMC will lay off nine employees, let other positions go unfilled

A total of nine people have learned they will be laid off this year at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the NU Medical Center, the institutions' leaders said Wednesday.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of UNO and the NU Medical Center, said in a Zoom discussion with the UNO community that 63 jobs there will be affected by budget cuts.

But about a quarter of those are vacancies that will go unfilled and well over half of them are employees who will simply be paid from a different source of money (such as federal grant money) than before.

Doug Ewald, vice chancellor for business and finance at UNO and UNMC, said after the Zoom session that six will be cut at UNO and three at UNMC. All have been notified, he said.

The NU system, including schools in Lincoln and Kearney, is working on a $43 million cut over the next three years, about $6.3 million of which will be absorbed by UNO.

UNMC faces $6.6 million in cuts. The trims are largely related to the coronavirus pandemic's negative impact on the NU system and higher education in general.