Jeff Luzum and his parents were standing on the porch outside his first floor Maverick Village suite at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Dodge Campus Thursday morning.

The three were taking a break after they moved the sophomore secondary education major’s stuff into the four-person suite. Having never lived on his own before, Luzum was pleasantly surprised by the suite that gives each student their own bedroom and a bathroom that is shared with just one other person. Each suite also has a full kitchen along with a living room.

“It’s way nicer than I thought," Luzum said. “It’s clean, although that might change over the semester with four boys living here.”

Every UNO student living on campus is either in a suite or apartment-style residence.

James Wycoff was helping his daughter, Kayla, move into a suite at Maverick Hall. Like Luzum, Kayla Wycoff is a sophomore who spent the previous year commuting to UNO from her Omaha childhood home. With Kayla now looking to maximize her college experience as an on-campus resident, her father’s mind has been put at ease by UNO’s housing offerings.

“They look nice. They look clean. They look safe,” James Wycoff said. “That allowed me to feel comfortable with her moving in.”

Luzum and Wycoff are two of the expected 600 to 700 students to move onto the Dodge Campus this week either in Maverick Village or University Village. With other UNO students having moved onto Scott Campus near Aksarben Village last weekend, more than 2,300 students will be living on a UNO campus.

And that’s just those who were fortunate enough to secure a residence. Trent Fredericksen, director of housing and residence life, said all the on-campus housing units are filled. He added there are more returning students living on campus than at any point in UNO’s history.

About 40% of students living on campus this year had previously lived on campus. Typically, about 25% to 30% of students return to live on campus.

“We’ve been pretty much busting at the seams,” Fredericksen said. “At one time this summer, we had a waiting list that was about 125 to 150 (students). As of this morning, I think we have about 15 on our waiting list.”

Fredericksen said UNO has been working with the JPII Newman Center and College of St. Mary, which are both located near the campus, to help students on the waitlist find housing.

Fredericksen said the university has also partnered with Burlington Capital Properties to house about 20 students at The Cosgrove apartments at 38th and Leavenworth Streets.

“We’re kind of testing some other strategies to help because we anticipate we’re going to see more students wanting to live on campus,” he said.