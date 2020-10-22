UNO can expect to have a new chancellor next year

The University of Nebraska at Omaha can anticipate having a leader all to itself in mid-2021.

NU President Ted Carter announced Thursday that he would accelerate by a year the time in which UNO should have a new chancellor. Carter, who oversees institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, has hired a search firm for the process and has begun mulling over who should be on the search committee.

UNO has had an unusual arrangement for about three years in which Dr. Jeffrey Gold, a heart surgeon, has overseen both the NU Medical Center and UNO. Originally he was expected to run both institutions through June 2022, but that timeline has been pushed up by a year.

Gold will remain chancellor of the med center and also will be given the executive vice presidency of the NU system. Susan Fritz, the system's longtime executive vice president and provost, recently announced that she will retire.

NU has already hired the firm AGB Search, which was the system's search firm that led to Carter's hiring at the start of this year. Carter hopes to have a new chancellor hired for UNO midway through next year.