UNO chancellor candidate Joanne Li wants to hear ideas from students and staff

Public forums

Members of the public are invited to attend a series of open forum sessions with Dr. Joanne Li. They will be able to ask questions and hear Li's vision for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Forums are generally targeted toward particular constituent groups but are open to all.

Each session will feature in-person and virtual formats. Those attending in person must adhere to UNO’s campus health guidelines, including wearing facial coverings.

Tuesday, April 6

9 a.m.: Staff Advisory Council Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/91853443317

3 p.m.: College of Business Administration Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/96840417369

4:30 p.m.: Student Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/93114366452

Wednesday, April 7

9 a.m.: Staff Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/96872729370

10:30 a.m.: College of Public Affairs and Community Service Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/96455624976

2 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/97655076650

3:30 p.m.: Faculty Senate Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/98462289711

5 p.m.: Open/Community Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/96957495126

Thursday, April 8

10:30 a.m.: College of Information Science and Technology Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/96287480473

2 p.m.: College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/98790898898

Friday, April 9

9:30 a.m.: College of Education, Health and Human Sciences Open Forum

Bootstrapper Hall, Thompson Alumni Center or https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/93228357903