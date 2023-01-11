 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UNO chancellor named a director of Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's Omaha branch

  • Updated
  • 0

See some of the best videos of 2022 from the staff of the Omaha World-Herald

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has announced the appointment of the University of Nebraska at Omaha's chancellor to its Omaha branch's board of directors.

Joanne Li will serve a three-year term on the board. 

Joanne Li mug

Joanne Li

In the role, Li and fellow directors will meet to discuss economic and financial developments and business conditions.

Li said in a prepared statement that the Omaha branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City plays a vital role in Nebraska's economic future. "I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve alongside such outstanding leaders," she said.

Li has served as chancellor since July 2021. 

Since 2001, Li has been a chartered financial analyst. She earned a doctorate from Florida State University in finance with a support area in econometrics. 

People are also reading…

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘It's very dangerous’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert