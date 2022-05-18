UNO chancellor named to Higher Learning Commission board

The Higher Learning Commission, which accredits postsecondary institutions across the country, has named University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor Joanne Li to its board of trustees.

Li will serve a four-year term starting Sept. 1.

UNO officials noted in a prepared statement that it’s the first time that any University of Nebraska administrator has served on the commission’s board. Li also is the first person from any Nebraska postsecondary institution to serve on the board since 2017.

In the statement from UNO, Li said she was “both honored and humbled” to serve on the board.

“The HLC’s mission is critical in preparing students well to serve as the nation’s next generation workforce, furthering the academic missions of institutions nationwide and ensuring a quality education,” she said. “This complements UNO’s mission as we work together to strengthen the social mobility of our nation's learners.”

The 16-member board is made up of university administrators and community leaders from across the nation.

Previous board members from Nebraska include Patricia Callone from Creighton University, David Ho from Metropolitan Community College and Michael Chipps from Northeast Community College.

