UNO chancellor named to Higher Learning Commission board

The Higher Learning Commission, which accredits postsecondary institutions across the country, has named University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor Joanne Li to its board of trustees.
Li will serve a four-year term starting Sept. 1.
UNO officials noted in a prepared statement that it’s the first time that any University of Nebraska administrator has served on the commission’s board. Li also is the first person from any Nebraska postsecondary institution to serve on the board since 2017.
In the statement from UNO, Li said she was “both honored and humbled” to serve on the board.
“The HLC’s mission is critical in preparing students well to serve as the nation’s next generation workforce, furthering the academic missions of institutions nationwide and ensuring a quality education,” she said. “This complements UNO’s mission as we work together to strengthen the social mobility of our nation's learners.”
Howard W. Buffett, left, accepts an award on behalf of his father, Howard G. Buffett, from the Triumph of Agriculture show. Bob Mancuso is in the center, and former NU President Ronald Roskens is right.
Chancellor Joanne Li speaks during an interview at Criss Library on the UNO campus.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, Sept. 6, 2019-June 30, 2021
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, who started as UNO's interim chancellor in 2017, has served as UNMC chancellor since 2014. He also will become the NU system's executive vice president and provost.
John Christensen, 2007-2017
Patrick Dablin, UNO's student region, and UNO Chancellor John Christensen pose for a selfie photograph in 2017.
Dr. Nancy Belck, 1997-2006
Dr. Nancy Belck, right, with Don Leahy, UNO Athletic Director and Bob Danenhauser, UNO Athletic Director, in 1997.
Del Weber, 1977-1997
Del Weber surveys the UNO campus on Dept. 29, 1991.
Ronald Roskens, 1972-1976
