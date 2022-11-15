UNO chooses alum for senior administrative role

The University of Nebraska at Omaha will turn to an alumnus and current Northeastern University administrator to become the next senior vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Ni "Phil" He is set to assume his position at UNO on Jan. 3, pending approval from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. He currently is the vice provost of faculty diversity and a full professor at Northeastern University’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

He has served in a variety of senior positions at Northeastern University, which is located in Boston. He joined the university in 2003.

The release said He, as vice provost, began an initiative to double the percentage of tenure and tenure-track faculty from underrepresented groups.

He was one of UNO’s first students to earn a doctorate in criminology and criminal justice. He began his professional career at the University of Texas-San Antonio in 1998.

He's selection as UNO’s chief academic officer follows a national search led by a 12-person search committee and a search firm.

In a press release, UNO Chancellor Joanne Li said He has shown “a true willingness to think outside of the box when it comes to what’s next in higher education.”

He will succeed Sacha Kopp, who spent three years in the position. Kopp left UNO this summer to become a provost at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Deborah Smith-Howell served as UNO's interim senior vice chancellor for academic affairs.